David Carr, Who Was Once Sacked 76 Times In A Season, Has Ominous Warning For Burrow, Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times through two games – by far the most in the NFL – but former signal-caller David Carr says the problem goes further than just a bad offensive line.

Carr, who knows a thing or two about being sacked, said Cincinnati’s coaching staff should share plenty of the blame.

“To fix their offensive woes, the Bengals must start helping Burrow out by moving the pocket,” Carr wrote on NFL.com. “The easiest way to do that is through play-action, but this is something the Bengals use very little of. Burrow has used play-action on only 13.7 percent of his dropbacks this season, fifth-lowest in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats.

“Last year, his play-action rate was 18.7 percent, fourth-lowest league-wide.”

Joe Burrow sacked 13 times in first two games

Easy fix, says Carr … get Joey Cool on the move. Stat!

Carr was beaten and battered to the tune of a record 76 sacks during his first NFL season for the expansion Houston Texans in 2002. The former first pick was the face of the Texans, only to nearly get killed by season’s end. Burrow is on pace to get sacked 110.5 times this season.

In his first career game, Carr was sacked six times. Somehow, the Texans still beat the Dallas Cowboys.

Burrow was sacked seven times in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, and then went down six more times in Sunday’s loss to Dallas.

Burrow’s numbers are dreadful through two games (537 yards, three touchdowns and four picks), and he’s dangerously close to being on Carr’s sack-pace through two games.

For those who don’t remember, Carr was sacked NINE times the following week against San Diego.

Nine. Times.

“Anyone wanting to argue Burrow is holding the ball too long should consider his average time-to-throw mark (2.58 seconds) is seventh-quickest in the league this season,” Carr said, adding that Burrow was pressured on a staggering 36% of his dropbacks last week.

“Based on the numbers, it would seem there are things (head coach Zach) Taylor could do to make life easier for the offense. Until Taylor implements some more QB-friendly tactics, I fear Burrow will continue to struggle behind an offensive line still learning to work together and protect him.”

Perhaps the reigning AFC champs will steady the ship Sunday against the Jets, but a quick Thursday night turnaround looms in Week 4 against Miami.

If Taylor and the rest of the staff don’t have a fix by then … look out.