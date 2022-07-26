Joe Burrow Undergoing Surgery To Have Appendix Removed, Will Reportedly Miss Practice Time

Training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals began on Tuesday, but their star quarterback Joe Burrow did not make an appearance. Burrow is undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Burrow is expected to miss some practice time as a result of the surgery, as the recovery process for a standard appendectomy typically takes two to four weeks before the person is able to resume normal activities.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, source said. He’ll miss some practice time but better now than later. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

While it’s unclear why Burrow and the Bengals waited until the opening of training camp to have this procedure done, it’s obviously better now than later. The Bengals begin their season on Sept. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincy should have their QB ready to go well before then.

Burrow is entering his third season in the NFL after a great campaign a year ago. The former LSU standout led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%) throwing for 34 touchdowns and over 4,600 yards while leading Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.