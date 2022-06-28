Bengals’ Joe Burrow Shares Pro-Choice Message On Social Media Following Supreme Court Decision

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears to have entered the debate over the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Monday, Burrow shared a pro-choice message on his Instagram stories, while not making any comments on the decision of the Supreme Court himself.

“I’m not pro-murdering babies,” the Instagram message states.

“I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited about bringing into this world had developed without life sustaining organs. “

“I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shared his this post on IG about the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case on abortion: pic.twitter.com/h9ZNANh7YV — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 27, 2022

It’s not the first time that Burrow has thrown his hat in the ring when it comes to political issues.

In June, Burrow called for stricter gun control measures, weeks after the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using,” Burrow said. “I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to be able to buy something like that, I think.”

“Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out,” he continued.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, on gun reform: “If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.” Here’s his full response, via @bengals: pic.twitter.com/xJo1dOWsBA — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 14, 2022

The decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade declares the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists and puts the decision on abortion back with the states.