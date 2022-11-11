Joe Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is Unconstitutional, Federal Judge Rules

Joe Biden tried to ram through an unconstitutional policy yet again, according to a federal judge in Texas.

According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled Thursday that Biden’s unilateral plan to “cancel” hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was “unlawful and must be vacated.”

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had already blocked the loan plan temporarily last month.

Lawsuits almost immediately began popping up as soon as Biden announced his intentions. This though, is undoubtedly the most substantial blow to the proposal.

Biden had attempted to use the HEROES Act, which provides loan assistance to military personnel, to justify the loan forgiveness.

Unsurprisingly, Pittman did not buy that argument. He wrote that it did not authorize the administration to act in this instance, and that “The Program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”

This is yet another incidence of Biden and his team attempting to go around Congress to enact laws.

In January 2022, the Supreme Court shot down a proposed vaccine mandate on private businesses. Biden had attempted to use OSHA authority to ram through another illegal policy.

More Biden Failures

This also comes on the heels of an embarrassing social media incident for the official White House feed.

At times it’s hard to decide what’s most concerning about Biden. His penchant for extreme executive overreach, or inability to form coherent sentences are both equally upsetting.

It was inevitable this would be struck down, as it clearly attempted to usurp congressional authority.

Constitutional issues aren’t something that this administration seems to care about, however. At least some judges are willing to stop his inexcusable policies.