Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges Granddaughter In Friday Night News Dump After New York Times Criticism

President Joe Biden finally, after four years, acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Roberts.

Biden’s steadfastly refused to acknowledge Roberts, the child of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts. Hunter has steadfastly attempted to avoid taking responsibility for his daughter, an especially egregious mistake, even for him.

READ: HUNTER BIDEN’S MOST HEINOUS BEHAVIOR IS TOWARDS THE DAUGHTER HE REJECTS | MARY KATHARINE HAM

Joe Biden has been equally irresponsible, repeatedly and publicly claiming to have just six grandchildren. Despite a paternity test confirming that Navy is Hunter’s children.

Conservative critics have long argued that it was indefensible and hypocritical for Biden to ignore his granddaughter. But public pressure took another, more, shall we say, influential turn recently.

The New York Times took the July 4th holiday weekend opportunity to call for Biden to acknowledge his grandchild.

READ: NEW YORK TIMES BURIES PIECE ABOUT JOE BIDEN’S SEVENTH GRANDCHILD, BIDEN FAMILY’S NEGLIGENCE, ON FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND



And if there was any doubt that the administration is essentially governed by the New York Times, just a few weeks later, the long Biden family embarrassment is finally over.

Sure enough, in a late Friday night news dump, Biden finally acknowledged Navy Roberts.



What a coincidence!

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: US Vice-President Joe Biden looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Obama and President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House September 18, 2014 in Washington, DC. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss a strategic aid package for Ukraine for its battle with pro Russian separatists. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Biden’s Inexcusable Behavior Part Of A Hypocritical Pattern

Joe Biden, with the media’s help, has worked hard to cultivate an image of a folksy grandpa. One that is completely unearned and undeserved.

News stories have revealed that he berates staff with inappropriate language and frequently belittles them after saying he’d enforce respect across his administration.

Similarly to that hypocrisy, his refusal to acknowledge Roberts was at odds with his carefully crafted image.



Just like the hypocrisy required to implement vaccine mandates for women while claiming to be a defender of women’s rights.

Burying this admission on a Friday night is par for the course for the Biden administration. Far from shining a light on their wrongdoing, they hide it where few will see it.



But no matter how hard they and the media try, this years-long decision has been yet another embarrassment for the Biden family.