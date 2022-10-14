Joe Biden Extends COVID ‘Emergency’ After Declaring Pandemic Over

Joe Biden’s at it again.

Fresh off of asking for a dead congresswoman at an event, Biden appears to have entirely forgotten what he thought just a few weeks ago.

On September 18th, less than a month ago, Biden said in a television interview that the COVID-19 pandemic was “over.”

But on Thursday his administration extended the COVID “emergency” yet again, this time through mid-January out of apparent concern for a fall and winter surge.

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to push the COVID pandemic on the American public even after saying it was “over.” (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

This incident perfectly encapsulates the absurdity of Biden as president and the inanity of his profoundly incompetent administration.

Neither of the possible explanations for this are reassuring.

Either Biden had no idea what he was talking about when saying the pandemic was over, or his administration functionally ignores what he says and does what they want anyway.

Most likely, the answer is a combination of both.

Biden’s simply incapable of forming coherent, consistent answers without carefully prepared notes, and often the notes don’t help him much either, despite the best efforts of CNN “journalists.”

So with his dramatically diminished mental capabilities, he often speaks off the cuff without any sense of the importance of his words or an awareness of what he’s actually saying.

His administration is then left to clean up the mess, protecting his senility by quietly ignoring the public remarks.

Because they can count on the protection of the media, there’s little-to-no concern that the inherent contradictions will gain widespread awareness.

It’s much the same phenomenon as liberals remaining totally unaware that Biden said that “Made in America” was two words.

So the emergency continues, because Biden’s officials are incapable of moving on from COVID.

According to The Washington Times, Ashish Jha, one of Biden’s top COVID advisors, spoke with reporters Thursday and claimed that being “up to date” on vaccines and receiving treatment essentially eliminated the risk of death.

Except, if that’s true, what possible justification can there be for extending the emergency?

If people have the option to be protected and drive their risk of death down to “close to zero,” as Jha says, where is the emergency?

The risk will never be zero, and there will never be a time where everyone is “up to date” on vaccines.

Lack of interest in boosters that have exclusively been tested on mice, natural immunity, and a desire to move on from COVID mean that uptake has been exceptionally poor for the newly formulated booster.

Not to mention that data from previous years has shown that achieving exceptional rates of vaccine uptake across the country haven’t prevented deaths from surging during fall and winter anyway.

Even with vaccination rates over 70% and higher in the most at-risk populations, deaths with COVID surged in late 2021 and into 2022.

“Experts” like Jha are continuously chasing something that can never be achieved, justifying continued restrictions and mandates in the process.

Their lack of humility, a commitment to refusing to admit mistakes, arrogance, and incompetence mean that the COVID “emergency” will be a rolling policy as long as they’re in power.

Fall and winter surges will continue *forever*, yet they continue to pretend we can “end COVID” by listening to their advice.

As long as the Biden administration is allowed to deny reality and objective truth, the theater of COVID “emergencies” will continue indefinitely.