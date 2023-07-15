Joe Biden Creepily Bites Terrified Toddler’s Clothing

Videos by OutKick

Joe Biden, the most powerful person on earth, is at it again.

And he’s been on quite the run over just the past few days.

Biden’s been on an official visit to Europe, and he’s taken the opportunity to run the gamut of his routinely inexplicable behavior.

On one hand, he incorrectly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “Vladimir.”

READ: JOE BIDEN IN FINE FORM, CALLS UKRANIAN PRESIDENT ‘VLADIMIR’

On the other hand, he’s also chosen to engage in one of favorite past times; terrifying little children.

Biden was caught on camera creepily nibbling a child’s clothing as she tried to wriggle away from him.

What the F**K is wrong with this man?pic.twitter.com/JiElYavnwN — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) July 14, 2023

This is just one of many, many examples of absurd behavior where he makes nearby individuals extremely, visibly uncomfortable.

READ: JOE BIDEN APOLOGIZES TO HIMSELF AFTER SPEECH, THEN RUBS WOMAN’S FACE

How is it possible that no one has told him to stop doing these unbelievably creepy things?

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP) (Photo by JULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s Behavior Continues To Deteriorate

If this were an isolated incident, it’d be bad enough.

But this is a repetitive, disturbing pattern. Biden has a history of making children uncomfortable with extreme, overt displays of affection.

Meanwhile, he refuses to acknowledge his own granddaughter in Arkansas. An inexcusable embarrassment so large that even the New York Times called him out for it.

As conservative commentator Greg Price noted, it’s like he’s “now confusing babies with ice cream cones.”

Caleb Hull added “This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child.” “All Biden has to do is not do this and he can’t,” he added.

But Biden is seemingly incapable of behaving normally around children. Even increasingly around adults.

If Donald Trump had done this while he were president, legacy media outlets would have made it front page news. But because they view their role as making excuses for Biden’s rapidly declining mental state, it’ll be studiously ignored.

But that poor girl in Finland couldn’t ignore it. And neither can we.