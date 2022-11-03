Joe Biden Claims He Got His Start At Historically Black College

Well, you’d think it would be an exaggeration to say that Joe Biden says something ridiculous every day.

But it’s not.

On Tuesday, the story was that he’d invented a non-existent Southern saying:

But Biden wasn’t done yet.

During another speech in Florida on Tuesday, he claimed that he “got his start” at Delaware State University.

While campaigning for @CharlieCrist in Miami-Dade County, @JoeBiden claims that he went to college at a HBCU (Historically Black institution) Delaware State University.



He didn't… He went to the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/m8HYBIvCsr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 2, 2022

Delaware State is a Historically Black College and University, so naturally not where Biden went to school. He actually attended the University of Delaware, which is not a HBCU.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 04: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

He may have been referring to the 1972 launch of his Senatorial campaign at Delaware State, but it would have been easy to specify if that was the case.

Biden didn’t.

Although to be fair to him, he could be so used to lying about his college days that he’s forgotten where he actually went.

More Biden Lies

The midterm campaign trail has provided an astonishing amount of opportunities for further gaffes.

Fresh off of his HBCU claim, he got a few other minor, unimportant details wrong. Details like where his son died, and the where the current war between Russia and Ukraine is happening.

Fox News reported his assertion that inflation is a problem because of the “war in Iraq.”

“Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing. I mean, excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I’m thinking of Iraq because that’s where my son died. Because he died.”

If that wasn’t sad enough, forgetting where his son died is almost certainly worse.

Beau Biden passed away in Bethesda, Maryland, after a battle with brain cancer. It’s a sad, tragic story that deserves sympathy.

But Joe’s either so senile, or so used to lying, that he forgot what happened to his own child.

The most powerful man in the world, inaccurately trying to use his son’s death to excuse his own political failings.

With his administration’s consistent inability to tell the truth, it’s as unsurprising as it is depressing.