Joakim Noah Crashes Knicks Press Conference, Puts Tom Thibodeau On The Spot With Hilarious Question

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau returned to Chicago to face his former Bulls team on Wednesday night, who he coached from 2010-2015.

Chicago was where Thibodeau landed his very first head coaching job in the NBA, so it’s certainly a special place and franchise to the 64-year-old.

Joakim Noah was one of the players Thibodeau coached during his time with the Bulls and the since-retired big man wasn’t going to miss his former coach’s return to the Windy City.

He also wasn’t going to let him leave the building without asking him a question.

Noah decided to crash Thibodeau’s postgame presser. Thibodeau was in a good mood following the Knicks’ overtime win, which was probably a good thing given the question Noah threw at his former coach.

“I have a question. So you’re going to go to Derrick [Rose’s] wedding, and you’re not going to come to mine,” Noah joked.

“I have a question! … How’re you gonna come to [Derrick Rose's] wedding and not mine?” pic.twitter.com/POA6q6bKz8 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 14, 2022

It was all fun and games between Noah and Thibodeau, but that’s a pretty cold question to ask your former head coach in a room full of reporters.

Noah married Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro in July of this year and it sounds like his former head coach had to skip out on the wedding. In Thibodeau’s defense, the wedding was in Ribeiro’s native country of Brazil.

Joakim Noah played in 672 career NBA games in his career, 572 of which came for the Chicago Bulls. He was a two-time All-Star during his time in Chicago as well despite never averaging more than 13 points per game in a single season during his entire career.