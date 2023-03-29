JK Rowling On Trans Proponents: ‘What If You’re Wrong?’

Videos by OutKick

Critics and influencers say J.K. Rowling’s stance on transgender issues is wrong.

YouTuber Natalie Wynn calls Rowling’s beliefs “bigoted.” Entertainment outlets have had to defend reviewing Rowling’s works.

But who are they to decide? Who are they to determine what’s right and wrong?

What if J.K. Rowling is on the right side of history?

She wondered that aloud on “The Witch Trials of JK Rowling” podcast Tuesday:

“I genuinely think that we are watching one of the worst medical scandals in a century. And I believe that those who should have known better… I am talking about medics, and those who have cheered this on unquestioningly creating a climate in which many people trying to raise red flags have been intimidated and silenced. And I would ask proponents of gender identity ideology, ‘Who is so militant, who was so determined on no debate?’ I would ask them, ‘What if you are wrong?’ If I’m wrong, honestly, hallelujah. If I’m wrong, great. People aren’t being harmed. But if you are wrong, you have cheered on, you’ve created a climate, quite a threatening climate, in which whistleblowers and young people themselves are being intimidated out of raising concerns.”

So well said.

If Rowling is wrong, kids will not experience a life of scars at the hands of genital mutilation. They will not grow up to encounter the trauma of stripping away their identity.

For the sake of humanity, hopefully, Rowling is incorrect in her fears.

But what if she’s not?

What if the normalization of genital mutilation escalates, furthering harming the health of children? What if convincing trans persons they are resented increases their hate for other groups, such as Christian schools?

Then what?

“Misogyny writ large”

J.K. Rowling says she still aligns herself with “the left,” though has come to fear the progression of the ideology.

(Rowling is not alone. The fall of woke influence has begun.)

She warns the woke wing of the left is pushing swathes of people to “the alt-right.” Rowling cites the left’s “increasingly puritanical, and authoritarian, and judgmental” nature for the shift.

Again, well said.

J.K. Rowling (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Rowling then addressed the critics who claim her words are “harming” trans people, saying such “hyperbolic accusations are thrown at anyone who challenges this ideology.”

“Blaming women for the violence of men is a hallmark of something that is not normally seen as progressive, that is misogyny writ large,” she adds.

The case of Rowling exhibits the core issue of persecuting so-called thought offenders. History ought to be the judge of debate. Not influencers, press members, and so-called trans activists.

But instead, one side of the conversation has been amplified and the other has been buried.

Subjects have lost their jobs merely for supporting Rowling’s works.

Recently, a leading video game operator fired a woman for posting about her Harry Potter fandom on social media. You can read the details here.

“Vulnerable groups are being harmed”

(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Perhaps, in the end, Rowling is the one looking out for the safety of the trans community.

She concludes:

“I’m asking questions because I think some vulnerable groups are being harmed and that includes the gay community, that includes vulnerable women and it includes vulnerable youth.

“Now, if you identify as trans, if that is an answer for you, then I’m with you 100 percent.

“But we are seeing mounting evidence that is not the answer for everyone and that we may be living through a cultural moment that we will look back on not with pride but with puzzlement that we let it happen.”