J.J. Watt Offers Level-Headed Take On Rashard Mendenhall Wanting Segregated Bowl Game

updated 6 Comments

Videos by OutKick

J.J. Watt has no interest in being offended by Rashard Mendenhall’s idiotic segregated bowl idea.

The former Steelers RB sparked massive backlash when he tweeted that white people don’t know anything about football, and in order to prove it, there should be a white vs. black game.

Reactions were spread all over the place. Some people were upset and others chose to have fun with the insanity of the idea.

Watt chose to poke fun at the situation by noting a white team might struggle in the secondary. It was a clear joke and the former Texans star even included a laughing emoji.

Well, Watt faced some heat for his tweet and offered a level-headed reaction when pressed why he joked about it.

“We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity. Instead of arguing, I had some fun,” Watt tweeted Tuesday morning amid criticism he refused to defend himself as a white man.

It seems like lots of people agree because the tweet is going mega-viral.

Watt has a solid outlook.

Anyone who read Mendenhall’s tweet is welcome to any outlook they want. You can believe it was stupid, you might find it hilarious, you’re welcome to debate rosters and you’re even allowed to agree with him. That’s the beauty of America. We don’t have to agree.

We also don’t have to be offended by every single thing. Rashard Mendenhall clearly has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

That was made clearer as Monday progressed when he had a meltdown on X about his wife’s race.

Clearly, the guy seems like he might need to chill out or talk to someone. That’s why many people aren’t enraged by his tweet. As Watt pointed out, his argument is simply wrong. The former NFL RB has no idea what he’s talking about. How much time and energy should be put into taking him seriously? Watt obviously thinks the answer is zero, and that seems more than fair. What were your thoughts on Mendenhall’s dumb tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

J.J. WattNFLrashard mendenhall

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. This sort of race-bait BS is only going to increase as the ratio of black to white in the NFL (and NBA) increases each year. It will leak down to Major College FB for the same reason.

    Commissioner Goodell has already proven he is intimidated by the dominance of blacks to whites in “his league”.

  6. Here`s a few other leagues that blacks are probably better at than whites:
    1. The Crack Smokin` league
    2. The Drive By league
    3. The Welfare Collecting league
    4. The Peaceful Protesting league
    5. The Fatherless league (soon to be the minor leagues for the Welfare league)

    ………….I`m sure I could go on

Leave a Reply