J.J. Watt Offers Level-Headed Take On Rashard Mendenhall Wanting Segregated Bowl Game

J.J. Watt has no interest in being offended by Rashard Mendenhall’s idiotic segregated bowl idea.

The former Steelers RB sparked massive backlash when he tweeted that white people don’t know anything about football, and in order to prove it, there should be a white vs. black game.

Reactions were spread all over the place. Some people were upset and others chose to have fun with the insanity of the idea.

Watt chose to poke fun at the situation by noting a white team might struggle in the secondary. It was a clear joke and the former Texans star even included a laughing emoji.

We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie.



Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek 😂 https://t.co/CLCugkM4LS — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 18, 2023

Well, Watt faced some heat for his tweet and offered a level-headed reaction when pressed why he joked about it.

“We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world. He said white guys can’t play football. I thought to myself ‘I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football’ and concluded that his statement had no validity. Instead of arguing, I had some fun,” Watt tweeted Tuesday morning amid criticism he refused to defend himself as a white man.

It seems like lots of people agree because the tweet is going mega-viral.

Buddy, listen…



We don’t need to be offended by everything in the entire world.



He said white guys can’t play football.



I thought to myself “I’m a white guy. I’m very good at football” and concluded that his statement had no validity.



Instead of arguing, I had some fun.



End. https://t.co/EcqWh2Xf6x — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 19, 2023

Watt has a solid outlook.

Anyone who read Mendenhall’s tweet is welcome to any outlook they want. You can believe it was stupid, you might find it hilarious, you’re welcome to debate rosters and you’re even allowed to agree with him. That’s the beauty of America. We don’t have to agree.

We also don’t have to be offended by every single thing. Rashard Mendenhall clearly has absolutely no idea what he’s talking about.

That was made clearer as Monday progressed when he had a meltdown on X about his wife’s race.

Clearly, the guy seems like he might need to chill out or talk to someone. That’s why many people aren’t enraged by his tweet. As Watt pointed out, his argument is simply wrong. The former NFL RB has no idea what he’s talking about. How much time and energy should be put into taking him seriously? Watt obviously thinks the answer is zero, and that seems more than fair. What were your thoughts on Mendenhall’s dumb tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.