Rashard Mendenhall Plays Victim Card After Anti-White Tirade

Early Monday, former Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall posted a tweet saying white people are not good at football and should stop talking about football.

He added that the NFL should segregate the Pro Bowl between white and black players, despite never making the Pro Bowl himself.

Still, Mendenhall says he is the victim:

“[I am] simply tired of being berated by people who arent experts in de game,” posted Mendenhall.

“We jus pretend like I’m the only athlete tired of fans talking trash? You dis upset over a single tweet. What about us? Like me or not, I’m a GREAT in football. This proves my point, u can’t speak on ball alone.”

You might wonder what fans talking trash has to do with Mendenhall calling out an entire race and for the NFL to adopt neo-segregation.

We also wondered about that. Unfortunately, Mendenhall never explained the correlation.

His tweet wouldn’t have made sense even if it contained the proper spelling and grammar.

The catalyst for his initial post seems to be a play from Super Bowl XLV in which a white player, Clay Mattews, stripped the ball out of Mendenhall’s hands.

Mendenhall’s fumble led to the Steelers’ defeat.

“I have been here for 13 years, taking the same fucking abuse over the same fucking play, the same fucking fumble,” he said in a response to Jason Whitlock:

You will notice, however, that the fans mocking Mendenhall for his fumble are rather diverse. Some are white. Others are black.

Steelers fans are some of the most passionate in the country. It is hardly surprising to see them still irate a decade later over a player costing them a Super Bowl win — as Mendenhall did.

Yet he’s only bothered by the white fans.

Apparently, Mendenhall can’t cope with the fact that a white person caused him to fumble away the game.

And he now sees white people as a constant reminder that Matthews humiliated him in front of 100 million viewers.

Seems kind of bigoted, no?

It’s unclear what prompted Mendenhall to lash out now, 13 years later.

But based on Mendenhall’s evident disdain for white folks, we can’t rule out Christian McCaffrey’s dominant performance Sunday prompting the racially charged tirade.

McCaffrey can take over a game and hold onto the ball. Too bad, he did play ten years earlier. Mendenhall could have learned a thing or two from him.

Nonetheless, let’s not let Mendenhall’s racism and idiocy overshadow his fumble. The tweet was bad. The fumble was worse.

Watch and share:

Until today, the worst thing Rashard Mendenhall ever did was fumble the ball in the Super Bowl and cost the Steelers the Championship.pic.twitter.com/yZwdmaMyRo https://t.co/hpM7SQWoib — BRO𝕏 (@luke_brocks) December 18, 2023

