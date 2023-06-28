University Of Wisconsin Officials Ruined J.J. Watt’s Epic Commencement Speech Beer Plan

Videos by OutKick

J.J. Watt’s dream of crushing beers during his commencement speech was ruined by the University of Wisconsin administration.

Watt gave the commencement speech at the University of Wisconsin back in 2019 years after being a dominant force on the football field for the Badgers.

While it was a solid speech, Watt had a much better original plan:

Give every student in attendance a free Spotted Cow beer.

Wisconsin officials stopped J.J. Watt from handing out free beer when he gave the school’s commencement speech. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Watt revealed on “Green Light with Chris Long” that he initially wanted to place a beer under every single seat for commencement. UW-Madison shot it down. Next up was to over free drink coupons he’d pay for so everyone could get a free beer at the Terrace at Memorial Union. Shot down as well.

“They’re like, ‘We just can’t associate alcohol with our graduation.’ So, it ruined my idea but I thought that would have been such a badass idea,” Watt said when explaining the administration shutting down his epic beer plan.

Way to really drop the ball on this one @UWBadgers pic.twitter.com/OuPDcmuBsH — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) June 27, 2023

Shame on the University of Wisconsin for shutting down J.J. Watt’s beer plan.

As a Wisconsin graduate, I am disgusted by this revelation from J.J. Watt. University of Wisconsin administrators should be placed under oath and questioned by the CIA, FBI, Army counter-intelligence, Wisconsin State Troopers and local Madison police.

How do Wisconsin officials sleep at night knowing they crushed J.J. Watt’s plan of handing out free beer? It’s not legal? Explain that to me. Someone from Wisconsin needs to get on the phone right now and explain this situation.

J.J. Watt wanted to hand out free beer when he gave the commencement at the University of Wisconsin. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Okay, so handing out beers might create an age issue, but the coupon idea is literally flawless. People would get ID’d at the point of sale at the Terrace at Memorial Union.

For those of you who have never been, there is a terrace on campus that is an incredible place to drink beer at. It’s awesome, and provides grade-A people watching during the summer. It really warps your sense of reality in the best way possible.

The Terrace is like stepping into a bubble that’s not even on this planet. I’ve had too many drinks to count during my time there, and if anyone had tried to stop me, an uprising like 1776 would have commenced.

Shame on every Wisconsin official who stopped this plan. Absolutely awful decision to stop J.J. Watt from handing out cold brews. Shameful!