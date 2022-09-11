Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Final QB Decision

The Michigan Wolverines have made a final starting QB decision.

Following a 56-10 win over Hawaii, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced sophomore J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback of the team moving forward.

Harbaugh said JJ McCarthy will start next week and beyond for #Michigan. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) September 11, 2022

McCarthy had been battling Cade McNamara for the starting role, and through the first two games of the season he threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. That was apparently enough from the dual-threat QB for Harbaugh to name him QB1 for the rest of the season.

McNamara, who led the Wolverines to the playoff and the B1G title in 2021, threw for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the first two games.

Jim Harbaugh names J.J. McCarthy Michigan’s starting QB. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

This is a very bold decision from Harbaugh, and it’s the kind of decision you get flamed for if it doesn’t work out in your favor.

Again, McNamara led Michigan to their best season in years. In 2021, the Wolverines beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff.

Now, he’s been benched in favor of an unproven sophomore.

J.J. McCarthy officially named QB1 for the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

On the other hand, McCarthy’s upside is substantially higher than McNamara’s. He’s much more athletic, and as we all know, there’s a premium on QBs who can make plays with their legs.

It’s still surprising to bench a guy with a proven track record of success for a guy who has seen very limited reps so far in his career.

J.J. McCarthy will start the rest of the way for the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan is now very much in uncharted territory. For Harbaugh’s sake, he better hope like hell McCarthy lives up to the hype.