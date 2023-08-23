Jimmy Graham Back At Saints Practice After Arrest

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice on Wednesday, days after suffering a ‘medical episode’ in Los Angeles that led to his arrest.

Newport Beach authorities arrested Graham on Friday after finding the NFLer walking on the street and appearing out of sorts.

As OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau reported, Graham returned to the team on Tuesday but stepped back into action on Wednesday.

Jimmy Graham back at practice today pic.twitter.com/UsYMrE4sag — NOF (@nofnetwork) August 23, 2023

Graham Back To Saints Practice After Arrest

The Saints issued a statement at the time, claiming Graham suffered a “medical emergency” during his trip to L.A. Graham and the team visited the Los Angeles Chargers last week for a joint practice and ahead of Sunday’s preseason matchup. New Orleans won the preseason game, 22-17. Graham did not participate in the game.

Graham was released from custody Saturday morning. He was monitored throughout the day.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” the Saints relayed in a statement.

Jimmy Graham scoring a TD in 2013. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen anticipated that the veteran TE could return to action soon. Allen commented on Graham’s return to the field on Wednesday.

“I thought he looked good today,” Allen said to reporters. “We’re going to keep evaluating that, but certainly, that was good to see the type of day he had today.”

"He looked good today… Things I've seen him do in the past, I saw him do today."



-DA on Jimmy Graham pic.twitter.com/Fuky8rYiZM — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 23, 2023

The 36-year-old Graham hopes for a resurgence in New Orleans this year — joining the team that made him a household name in the 2010s.

Since leaving the Saints in 2015 after five productive years, Graham’s jumped from the Seahawks to the Packers and Bears, then making his way back to New Orleans.

Graham is slotted as the team’s fourth tight end in the depth chart. He falls behind guys like Foster Moreau, dual-threat player Taysom Hill and forecasted Saints starter Juwan Johnson.