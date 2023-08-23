Saints’ Jimmy Graham May Practice Wednesday After Weekend Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is back in his comfort zone of New Orleans, and he could be practicing again very soon after scaring the organization on Friday night.

Newport Beach Police arrested Graham, 36, on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Friday. Police spotted him walking into traffic and appearing disoriented. The Saints, who were in the Los Angeles area last week for practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and a preseason game on Sunday that New Orleans won, 22-17, said Graham had a medical episode.

Authorities released Graham into the care of Saints’ doctor John Amoss Friday night and he remained with the team through the weekend. The team said in a statement at the time that Graham became disoriented after what was likely a seizure. He did not play in the game and returned to New Orleans with the team, which practiced on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to get into all the specifics in terms of what the results are or anything like that,” Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday. “I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow, but we’ll see. But I don’t think it’s going to be anything to cause him to miss any significant amount of time. I expect him to be out here and practicing rather quickly.”

Jimmy Graham catches a touchdown pass for the Saints against Baltimore at the Superdome in New Orleans on Nov. 24, 2014. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former Saints coach Sean Payton selected Graham in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He mainly played basketball at Miami (2005-09), but quickly blossomed into one of the league’s best tight ends after just one football season with the Hurricanes in 2009. The Saints traded him to Seattle after the 2014 season, and he later played with Green Bay and Chicago. Graham missed all of the 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in a motorcycle accident. He signed with New Orleans last month.

Jimmy Graham’s ‘Going To Be Ok,’ Coach Dennis Allen Says

“I think the important thing is that Jimmy’s going to be OK,” said Allen, who was the Saints’ secondary coach during Graham’s rookie season. “We’re going to stick with the statement we made as an organization and not get into all the details.”

Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore continued to nurse a knee injury suffered last week in practices against the Chargers. Allen continues to say the injury is not serious. Wide receiver TreQuan Smith and tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill also missed practiced Tuesday. And newly acquired running back Darrel Williams left practice with a groin injury.