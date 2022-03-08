Jimmy Garoppolo, The Next QB Who Could Be Moved, Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder Tuesday and the procedure is reported to have gone as expected.

The 30-year-old QB sustained the shoulder injury in the NFC Wild Card Game win over Dallas Cowboys — a game he went into with a torn ligament in his right thumb — and played through the 49ers’ next two playoff games with the injuries.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the surgery was successful and the plan — and hope — is for the quarterback to be “throwing well ahead of training camp.” The question of which NFL team’s camp is a question we all have.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery today, sources say. All went as expected (i.e. "successful surgery"). The plan and hope is Garoppolo is throwing well ahead of training camp. Only question is which team's camp it'll be. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2022

The former East Illinois QB was drafted No. 64 in the 2014 Draft by the New England Patriots, where he spent four seasons as Tom Brady‘s backup and was on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Close to the end of the 2017 season, Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers and helped bring life to a 1–10 team by winning the last five games of the season.

Two seasons later, he guided San Francisco to its first NFC top seed since 1997 and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV — the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20.

Jimmy Garoppolo (10) of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images).

Before the season ended for the Niners with a loss to the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo led his team to victory as he played through injury in the wins against Dallas and against the Green Bay Packers.

It doesn’t seem likely Garoppolo’s performance will impact his fate with the team, though.

San Francisco has been set on the veteran QB taking a season to show rookie Trey Lance the ropes before passing on the torch and giving him his chance to shine under center. For now, Lance is still expected to take Garoppolo’s place on the depth chart next season.

In what was expected to be one of his final press conferences with the team, Garoppolo said he doesn’t have a specific destination when thinking about where he wants to play next but does want to go to a place that’s going to win.

“It’s been a hell of a ride, guys,” Garoppolo said about the team and the fans. “I love you guys. So, see ya.”

Where do you think Jimmy G’s next stop will be?

