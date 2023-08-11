Jimmy Garoppolo Becomes At Least 7th NFL Player To Pass On Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Season 2

Videos by OutKick

As wildly popular as fly-on-the-wall documentaries like Hard Knocks and Netflix’s Quarterback usually are, they sure have a hell of a time getting people to do them.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest signal caller to share that he gave the streamer a “Thanks, but no thanks” when asked to appear in the hit series.

Jimmy G said in a recent interview that he hadn’t sat down to watch the first season of the series, but his brothers did and they liked it.

“They love it,” Garoppolo said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

While Garoppolo seemed to like how the series shows the grind quarterbacks go through, he made it pretty clear that he doesn’t plan on being on any future seasons.

“People just think you go out there on Sunday and start slinging it around,” Garoppolo said. “There’s a lot that goes into it.

“But that’s not for me.”

Hmm, I would have thought Jimmy G would have been a safe bet to do the show. He would have been a Netflix producer’s safety net. Like when a kid picks a safety net college in case they get rejections from everywhere else.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the latest player to say he wants no part of the Netflix series Quarterback. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

No One Wants To Do Quarterback, But That Could Make For A More Interesting Series

Garoppolo’s rebuff wasn’t an official rejection, but it was a public one. Now, Jimmy G joins an ever-expanding group of QBs who have said they’d prefer not to do the show including Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, and Justin Fields.

It makes sense where these dudes are coming from, it is a distraction, but it’s also an excuse for a bad season.

If any of those did the show and then hit the field like Russell Wilson did last season, they could immediately blame the show for being a distraction.

The aforementioned Russell Wilson, wishes he had a documentary series to blame for a season so bad that people were waiting on him to throw more touchdowns than the number of bathrooms in his house.

Netflix will find guys to take over for Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota, and honestly, I think it’d be a more interesting season to not follow starters.

I wouldn’t mind seeing a peak behind the curtain of the life of a journeyman backup or a guy fighting for a second bite at the proverbial apple.

At this rate, that may be all that’s left to choose from.

