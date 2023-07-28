Geno Smith Is Latest Signal Caller To Turn Down Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

Videos by OutKick

We still have no idea who will be on Season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback. But we do know who won’t.

Add Geno Smith to the growing list of QBs who have turned down an opportunity to appear on the series.

But the Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler says he does enjoy watching the show.

“I thought it was cool, I thought all the guys did a great job. I was happy more people got insight into the life of a quarterback and our jobs,” Smith told reporters Thursday. “This is a hard job, but if you don’t see what we do, it gets taken for granted.”

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Quarterback is a docuseries that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NFL signal callers. The first season — which premiered earlier this month — follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota both on and off the field.

NFL legend Peyton Manning is an executive producer on the project, and Netflix has already given him the green light for a second season.

The problem, though, is no one wants to do it.

Geno Smith is just the latest to turn down Netflix series.

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts have already declined invitations to be featured on the series. Tagovailoa expressed a concern for privacy, while Fields simply didn’t want to bring the distraction of a film crew into the team facility.

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Manning admitted some quarterbacks have been hesitant to share their journey with Netflix.

“We had a couple of quarterbacks, that we actually approached a couple of guys last year about possibly doing this, and a couple of them asked me, ‘Peyton, would you have done this?'”

The five-time NFL MVP admitted it was a tough question to answer because, as a young quarterback, he himself would not have done it.

But “as an older quarterback, I wish I had done something like this,” he said.

Manning said his Netflix series gives eye-opening insight into the experience of NFL quarterbacks — which he believes is “the hardest position in professional sports.”

And he did his best to put to rest the fear some players might have about participating in the project.

“We’re excited, we’re hoping for more quarterbacks, it’s easier to say yes,” Manning said. “I don’t want to hear ‘It’s going to be a distraction’ because that’s not true.”

Hopefully, for our entertainment, he’ll find some takers.