Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields Turn Down Netflix, ‘Quarterback’ Documentary Series

Netflix recently released season one of “Quarterback.” It’s a documentary series — created in partnership with Peyton Manning’s production company, Omaha Productions –that follows several NFL QBs throughout last season. The quarterbacks featured are Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota. Netflix is planning a season two, but several quarterbacks — including Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts — declined opportunities to participate.

Netflix planning season two of “Quarterback” but Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts declined opportunities to participate. (Photo credits: Getty Images)

Tagovailoa explained that he enjoyed the series. However, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is a very private person. OutKick recently delved into Tagovailoa’s desire to avoid the spotlight. For him, the series goes too deeply into the player’s personal life for his comfort.

Tua Tagovailoa says he was approached by Netflix in regards to being apart of the Quarterback series but he’s not interested right now.



Tua said he watched it this summer but it showed too much of personal and family life that he feels comfortable showing as a private person. pic.twitter.com/kfYh7wLsbf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 26, 2023

As far as Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is concerned, he wants to avoid the distraction.

“[Netflix] actually did reach out and I don’t think I want to do it, just because I’d rather keep everything the way it is around here,” Fields said, according to Awful Announcing. “Having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone. I just want to keep it natural, organic, and just really focus on what’s going on in the building.”

Also a fair rationale for declining.

Another player approached by the streaming service is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. After reaching the Super Bowl last season, Hurts’ profile is on the rise. Especially after a massive contract extension from the team.

Though, Netflix wanted Hurts to participate last season. He declined then, and again for this season.

“There’s a lot of the journey to be told and there’s a lot to unfold that will be told one day. That time will come,” Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts turned down Netflix's "Quarterbacks" last year AND this year



(via @Eagles) pic.twitter.com/3OLL95u4NJ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) July 26, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts aren’t the only quarterbacks to turn down Netflix

Other quarterbacks spoke about Netflix’s interest in featuring them. So far, though, we’re hearing more about players declining than those interested.

Washington Commanders second-year QB, Sam Howell, wants to focus on being a starting NFL QB this season. Thus, he believes appearing in the series is detrimental to his main goals.

Asked Sam Howell if he would consider getting filmed for "Quarterback" if Netflix asked.



He said he watched the show, but not for him this year. Learning the position/starting is the priority. Understandable. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2023

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he gave season one “serious consideration but it didn’t work out.”

Ryan Tannehill said he had a chance to be on Netflix Quarterback season one. #Titans pic.twitter.com/5xyUjfBG5x — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 26, 2023

It will be interesting to see which NFL QBs ultimately agree to participate in the series.