Jimmy Garoppolo Exits Game Early With Serious Back Injury

Videos by OutKick

Raiders fans, start scouting new teams to support for the rest of the year.

Las Vegas lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday due to a back injury. Updates on Jimmy G’s health noted that an ambulance picked up Garoppolo to undergo further evaluations at a local hospital. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Heidi Fang relayed the update.

Things went south quickly for the Raiders on Sunday, who struggled to put away a lowly Patriots team that is chomping at the bit to bench their starting QB. Garoppolo exited the game with 162 passing yards (16-of-22) for a touchdown and one interception.

Stepping in Garoppolo’s place, veteran journeyman QB Brian Hoyer went under center for Vegas to size up against the Pats. He caught on quickly: hitting wideout Tre Tucker for a 48-yard bomb.

Tre Tucker with the speed 💨#NEvsLV | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/LJGOrDUT3r — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 15, 2023

Hoyer jumped in at QB for his eighth different NFL team, with New England being one of his more memorable stops. Hoyer got the nod over rookie Aidan O’Connell. In O’Connell’s last start, the Raiders nearly beat the Chargers, ultimately losing, 24-17.

The season appears on the brink of getting away from the Raiders (2-2), though O’Connell offers interesting potential at QB1 (for a rook).

Brian Hoyer has now thrown a pass for the:



Patriots

Browns

Cardinals

Bears

Texans

Colts

49ers

Raiders@immaculategrid cheat code pic.twitter.com/lDkRKKj6Sr — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 15, 2023 On New England’s sideline, Mac Jones continues to frustrate the brain trust with baffling decision-making. In a career lowlight, Jones turned the ball over on Sunday with an egregious overthrow in the direction of Pats tight end Hunter Henry.

A completion to Henry had enough yardage for a first down. Instead, Jones hit Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig in the chest.

Is it time for New England to consider other QBs?