Davante Adams Gets Lit Up By Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers

Someone get Davante Adams out of Las Vegas … asking on behalf of all fantasy managers.

The top NFL wideout got popped by flying Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers in a ROUGH first quarter of Sunday’s game between Las Vegas and New England.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted Adams on a red-zone slant route. Peppers crushed Adams, sending the ball flying into the arms of Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

Interception. Patriots ball.

Void of any dirty contact and executed with perfect timing, Peppers humbled Adams in a way few safeties can.

Raiders medical staff members checked on Adams. The wideout got up from the hit but returned to the ground in apparent pain. Adams stayed in the game.

Two targets and no catches after the first quarter … Mick Lombardi and the offensive staff in Las Vegas clearly don’t know what to do with Adams, one of the league’s most respected skill players.

Meanwhile, New England’s defense looks ready to play against former Pats OC turned Raiders HC Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders (2-3) can reach .500 with a win on Sunday. With New England’s quarterback room in shambles and Las Vegas’ offensive players outmatching the Patriots, the game will be the Raiders’ to lose.