Davante Adams Shows Frustration With Raiders: ‘I Don’t Got Time To Wait Around’

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2, and Davante Adams isn’t happy about it.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver expressed his frustrations to reporters after Sunday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Adams seemed to put his team on notice.

“I don’t got time to wait around,” he said. “It’s not a personal thing. I mean it is a personal thing, but it ain’t just about me.

“It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season to figure it out and use these early games like this to establish our identity. We’re not doing the things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season, so we gotta do something to turn that around.”

Despite the Raiders’ loss, Adams had a big day — hauling in 13 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

But the comments seem to hint at the possibility that Adams could be looking for a trade if Las Vegas doesn’t turn things around soon. The 30-year old has been clear about wanting to win after suffering through a 6-11 campaign in his first year with the Raiders.

And who wouldn’t be? Adams was spoiled during his first eight NFL seasons — catching balls from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and raking up five NFC North titles along the way. The Packers also played in four conference championship games during his tenure.

But that’s exactly why he wanted a trade last year: He wanted to prove he could still be a superstar without Rodgers. And he was. Despite the Raiders’ general awfulness, Adams still compiled 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns in 2022.

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot,” Adams told The Ringer. “Even if I went and played like dog sh-t [this] year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need… You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

(Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

In the absence of Rodgers, though, Adams had his longtime friend and former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr. In fact, he said Carr was the reason he became a Raider in the first place.

But this offseason, Las Vegas traded Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers — a decision that prompted comments from Adams about how he doesn’t see “eye-to-eye” with general manager Dave Ziegler and the group.

And Sunday’s remarks seem to confirm that sentiment.

The Raiders better find a way to “establish a winning culture” now. Because they certainly aren’t going to get any better when their All-Pro receiver decides to abandon ship.