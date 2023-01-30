Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Garoppolo flashed a smile at a very unfortunate time Sunday against the Eagles.

The 49ers suffered a 31-7 blowout loss to Philadelphia in the NFC title game, and San Francisco was overwhelmed by injury issues. Brock Purdy got hurt, his backup Josh Johnson got hurt and then Purdy had to re-enter the game, despite not being able to throw.

With the team down 21-7 early in the third quarter, Garoppolo was picked up on camera grinning ear-to-ear.

Jimmy G doesn't seem so upset… pic.twitter.com/1bc9SxEdsE — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 29, 2023

This is really bad timing for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Was Garoppolo smiling over the fact the 49ers were getting hammered? Almost certainly not. That’d be a pretty wild move from the veteran QB.

This is almost certainly a case of just being picked up on camera at the right time, but given the optics, it’s pretty easy to understand why it’s gone viral.

The photo of Jimmy G smiling ear-to-ear is all over social media. People are having a field day with it. @NFL_Memes’s tweet has more than 45,000 likes. Garoppolo’s grin definitely didn’t go unnoticed. That much is for sure.

The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

No matter what he was actually smiling about, it looks bad when Jalen Hurts is slicing and dicing your team up and you’re on the sideline apparently joking around about something.

That’s a very tough look for anyone, especially the team’s old starting QB.

Jimmy Garoppolo caught smiling during blowout loss to the Eagles. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Best of luck to all the 49ers fans out there trying to swallow Sunday’s loss. It’s not an easy pill to take down, especially when Jimmy G didn’t seem to have a care in the world!