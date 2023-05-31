Jimmy Butler Files Trademarks For Clothing, Drinks, And More

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Butler may have an NBA Championship to focus on, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to set aside his business interests.

The Miami Heat star appears to have filed for a trademark on one of his nicknames — “Himmy Buckets” — and plans to potentially use it on all kinds of things.

This was first picked up on by trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who tweeted that Butler had filed for his trademark last week.

Jimmy Butler has filed a new trademark for:



"HIMMY BUCKETS"



The filing, made on May 24th, indicates that @JimmyButler plans to launch a "HIMMY BUCKETS"-brand of:



1. Coffee

2. Beer

3. Soda

4. Bottled Water

5. Clothing

6. Coffee cups#JimmyButler #JimmyBuckets pic.twitter.com/yHCzwv258O — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) May 30, 2023

According to the filing, Butler would be able to use the trademark for clothing as well as beverages. This would include coffee, tea, sodas, and beers. He also filed to use the trademark on vessels from which to drink those beverages including coffee cups. tea cups, and mugs.

If we’ve got some Himmy Buckets coffees, teas, and beers coming our way, I’d like to volunteer to taste-drive them.

Butler has previous experience in the coffee world. He launched his own brand, Big Face Coffee, in 2020. It seems like some kind of Himmy Butler off-shoot or special blend would be the next logical step. Additionally, the Big Face Brand sells clothing, so he’s familiar with that industry too.

Butler has been one of the biggest stars of this year’s NBA post-season. Himmy Butler trademark idea was derived from a pair of his most common nicknames; Jimmy Buckets and Himmy.

Butler and his Heat teammates will open the NBA Finals on Thursday night on the road in Denver. They’ll be facing the Nuggets as just the second team to enter the playoffs as an eighth seed and make it to The Finals.

