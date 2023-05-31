Jimmy Butler Offered Coco Gauff NBA Finals Tickets Before Heat Even Secured A Playoff Spot

Videos by OutKick

Jimmy Butler didn’t just talk the Miami Heat making the NBA Finals into existence, he was apparently offering up NBA Finals tickets to tennis star Coco Gauff before the playoffs had even started.

Gauff, who lives in South Florida, is a huge Heat fan and has certainly had fun watching her favorite team stun the NBA world by reaching the finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking with the media from this week’s French Open, the Heat became a topic of discussion, which is when Gauff revealed Butler offered her tickets. This wasn’t something that happened a couple of weeks ago, either, his offer came during the regular season before Miami was already a playoff team.

“I said, ‘I won’t be here,'” Gauff said of her response to Butler. “‘I’ll be in Madrid and then Rome and then France.’ And then he said, ‘OK, when we make the Finals, let me know if your family wants some tickets.’ So this was before we were even in the playoffs.”

Jimmy Butler promised Coco Gauff some NBA Finals tickets before the postseason began. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler Offers Coco Gauff Tickets Before Playoffs Were Underway

Gauff dated the back-and-forth with Butler to April, so Miami was on the outside looking in on the playoff picture at the moment.

“I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going. We’re going to the Finals,’” Gauff continued. “So that’s my ‘Jimmy Butler story.’ He pretty much said we were going to the Finals before we even qualified for the playoffs, and I just really like that mentality.”

This was already confirmed, but Jimmy Butler does indeed have that dawg in him.

Just go ahead and chalk this story up as one we’ll look back on if the Heat are able to shock the Denver Nuggets in the Finals.

As for Gauff actually being able to make a Finals game, she’s punched her own ticket to the second round of the Frenc Open. If she makes it all the way to the French Open Final, she’ll take the court on June 10, the day after the Heat host the Nuggets in Game 4.