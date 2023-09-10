Jimbo Fisher Ruthlessly Roasted After Texas A&M Loses To Miami

Videos by OutKick
Jimbo Fisher, once again, is the prime target of the social media crowd after dropping Texas A&M’s Saturday game to Miami.
As fans know, coaches getting dragged after a loss is a tradition as old as football itself, but social media really took things to a new level.
Now, instead of just complaining among friends or calling into a radio station to demand a coach be fired, people can hop on X and let a coach have it.
It happened to Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney so far this season, and Jimbo Fisher is back to being public enemy number one after another disappointing loss for the Aggies.
Jimbo Fisher dragged online after Texas A&M loses to Miami.
X was on fire with scorching hot takes following the Aggies losing 48-33 to the Hurricanes. Nothing gets some laughter going like fans cutting loose online, and people definitely didn’t disappoint Saturday night.
In case anyone is wondering why firing Jimbo Fisher might not be realistic for a while, it’s because his buyout is absurd.
He’s still owed nearly $77 million if the Aggies dump him at the end of this season, and his contract doesn’t have offset language. That means A&M owes him every penny whether he gets a new job or not.
That means Jimbo Fisher is sticking around College Station for the foreseeable future whether or not fans like it. Texas A&M has a lot of money, but will boosters really spend $77 million to make a coaching change? Seems unlikely. The good news is that means the internet will continue to do its thing every single time Fisher and the Aggies lose. Now, that’s the kind of content people can get behind. Coaches getting dragged is truly one of life’s simple pleasures.