Texas A&M Drops Another Early Season Game, Aggie Fans Start To Wonder What Jimbo Fisher’s Buyout Is After Ugly Performance

Videos by OutKick

It happened again on Saturday night, this time it came at the hands of Miami. For Texas A&M, the last thing they needed was another early season loss, but unfortunately for fans, it came against Miami.

After losing to App State last season in College Station, Jimbo Fisher’s squad was greeted by 100,000 fans in their first game against Miami. This time, it was the Hurricanes handing Jimbo another early season loss, sending fans into a frenzy.

This was the game that Texas A&M could show the college football world that they were a different team in 2023, compared to what we saw in 2022. Unfortunately for the Aggies, Tyler Van Dyke had other plans for this year’s game, throwing five touchdown passes for Miami in the 48-33 win.

This has become a theme for Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher. The head coach is in his sixth season in College Station and has only started a season 2-0 just once.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

So, What’s Jimbo Fisher’s Buyout At Texas A&M?

Don’t lie, if you’re a Texas A&M fan, you probably thought about this numerous times during the game against Miami. Lucky for you, we’ve got the numbers. If Texas A&M had fired Fisher after the 2022 season, they would’ve owed him a shade under $86 million, which didn’t sit well in the stomach for some Regents after last season.

Now, if the Aggies continue to look like they did tonight in South Florida, you have to wonder if A&M officials will be ready to pull the plug, before the new playoff format starts, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2024.

For Jimbo Fisher to hit the unemployment line after the 2023 season, Texas A&M would owe him $76.8 million. There is no offset language in his contract either, meaning they’d owe him the whole contract. I’d imagine even some of the Texas A&M folks who don’t particularly like Jimbo Fisher hope they don’t have to chip-in on the buyout.

Either way, the price drops $10 million if he’s not fired after 2023.

Miami sent Texas A&M fans searching for the Jimbo Fisher buyout figure (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

This Year It Was The Texas A&M Defense In Early Season Loss

After all of the bickering last season about the Aggies offense, Jimbo went out and hired Bobby Petrino to ‘lead’ the playcalling. Connor Weigman passed for 336 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, but the Aggies were held to under 100 yards rushing.

Jimbo Fisher: “We’ll, I brought in a damn OC”



Texas A&M fans: “You forgot about the defense!”

pic.twitter.com/BnNKKF1xqz — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 9, 2023

As for the defense, it was ugly. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke passed for 374 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the game 21 of 30 on pass attempts. But tonight proved that the Aggies are going to have a hard time covering receivers down the field, which I’m sure doesn’t sit well with DC DJ Durkin.

Either way, there wasn’t much the Aggies could do to stop Miami, giving up numerous big plays over the course of four quarters.