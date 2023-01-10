Jimbo Fisher Pulls Off Embarrassing Accomplishment After Terrible Season

Jimbo Fisher is the proud owner of a very unfortunate accomplishment.

The Aggies had an incredibly embarrassing 2022 campaign, and finished the season with a very disappointing 5-7 record.

The final AP poll of the season came out following Georgia winning the national title Monday night, and as expected, the Aggies weren’t in it.

Jimbo Fisher has started in the top six of the AP poll and finished unranked three times. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

What does that mean for Jimbo Fisher? He’s the first coach in college football history to start in the top six in the preseason and then finish unranked three different times, according to Brett McMurphy.

He also did it in 2021 with the Aggies and 2017 with Florida State.

This year, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher became 1st college football coach ever to be ranked among AP preseason top 6 teams & finish the season unranked for a 3rd time. He also did so in 2021 & at FSU in 2017 pic.twitter.com/dPqzI90W13 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2023

Jimbo Fisher is down bad.

It’s truly amazing how much the perception of Jimbo Fisher has changed since he won the national title with Florida State back during the 2013 season.

When that happened, the narrative was that Fisher was on the fast track to being remembered as an all-time great coach.

Since then, things have fallen apart and fallen apart fast.

Is Jimbo Fisher on the hot seat at Texas A&M? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

He went 5-6 in his final season at FSU in 2017 and is just 13-11 in the past two seasons at Texas A&M. If you remove his awesome 2020 season with the Aggies, Jimbo Fisher is just 30-20 at Texas A&M. This seems like a good time to remind people he’s on a $95 million contract.

The worst part is that not only is Texas A&M not winning at a high level, but he’s losing, despite having elite recruits. Texas A&M is just a year removed from having the best class in America.

Yet, it did little to nothing to save the Aggies and Jimbo Fisher in 2022. Now, he’s the only coach in history to finish unranked three times after starting the season in the top six. It’s been a brutal ride.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finished the season 5-7. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimbo better have a productive season in 2023. If not, his seat is going to start warming up, and his contract might not be enough to save him.