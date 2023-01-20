Tweet Shows Jimbo Fisher’s Embarrassing Situation At Texas A&M

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is hemorrhaging talent in College Station.

The Aggies and Fisher had an unbelievably disappointing 5-7, and the program was engulfed by chaos pretty much all year.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M lost 25 players to the transfer portal. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Now, not only did Texas A&M have a horrible 2022 campaign, but the Aggies also lost the most players in the offseason, according to The Athletic.

Of the 25 scholarship players who left, eighteen were blue-chips recruits and eight were former top-100 guys. To put it as simply as possible, the Aggies are in a bunch of trouble.

"Texas A&M has lost 25 scholarship players in one offseason. Eighteen were blue-chip recruits. Eight were top-100 recruits, including five-stars Denver Harris and Chris Marshall. Seven were freshmen from their top-ranked 2022 recruiting class." Fascinating dynamic at A&M now. https://t.co/6hApSugX0B — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 19, 2023

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are down bad.

It’s truly amazing how quickly things have fallen apart at Texas A&M. In 2020, the Aggies went 9-1 and had dreams of possibly making the CFP.

Since then, things have been trending downward and are seemingly only getting worse. In the past two years, Jimbo is just 13-11 with an SEC record of 6-10.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are bleeding top talent to the transfer portal. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Remember, Jimbo Fisher’s contract is worth right around $95 million, and it’s guaranteed. That means if the Aggies want a fresh start, it will come at a shockingly high price.

Once you start losing a ton of top recruits and players to the portal, it’s a sign the train might officially be off the tracks.

Let’s be consistent. When the Aggies signed the top class in America a year ago, all anyone could talk about was how awesome Jimbo Fisher was. Texas A&M was the talk of the town. Now, the team is bleeding elite talent and leading America in departures. What does that mean? I don’t know, but it’s not good.

Will Jimbo Fisher be able to turn around his career at Texas A&M. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher’s buyout protects him from being fired for at least a couple more seasons. That’s simply reality, but clearly, things are still heading in a very bad direction.