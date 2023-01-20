Tweet Shows Jimbo Fisher’s Embarrassing Situation At Texas A&M

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is hemorrhaging talent in College Station.
The Aggies and Fisher had an unbelievably disappointing 5-7, and the program was engulfed by chaos pretty much all year.
Now, not only did Texas A&M have a horrible 2022 campaign, but the Aggies also lost the most players in the offseason, according to The Athletic.
Of the 25 scholarship players who left, eighteen were blue-chips recruits and eight were former top-100 guys. To put it as simply as possible, the Aggies are in a bunch of trouble.
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are down bad.
It’s truly amazing how quickly things have fallen apart at Texas A&M. In 2020, the Aggies went 9-1 and had dreams of possibly making the CFP.
Since then, things have been trending downward and are seemingly only getting worse. In the past two years, Jimbo is just 13-11 with an SEC record of 6-10.
Remember, Jimbo Fisher’s contract is worth right around $95 million, and it’s guaranteed. That means if the Aggies want a fresh start, it will come at a shockingly high price.
Once you start losing a ton of top recruits and players to the portal, it’s a sign the train might officially be off the tracks.
Let’s be consistent. When the Aggies signed the top class in America a year ago, all anyone could talk about was how awesome Jimbo Fisher was. Texas A&M was the talk of the town. Now, the team is bleeding elite talent and leading America in departures. What does that mean? I don’t know, but it’s not good.
Jimbo Fisher’s buyout protects him from being fired for at least a couple more seasons. That’s simply reality, but clearly, things are still heading in a very bad direction.