Internet Has Jokes About Jimbo Fisher Getting Fired, Massive Buyout

The internet didn’t waste time before doing its thing following Jimbo Fisher being fired by Texas A&M.
The Aggies pulled the trigger on firing Jimbo Fisher after another disappointing season in College Station. He ended his career at Texas A&M with a 45-25 record, but his lack of success on the field definitely isn’t what people are talking about.
Texas A&M owes Fisher roughly 76 million dollars, and his contract has no offset language. That means the Aggies are on the hook for every single penny.
It’s an outrageous contract, and as you’d expect, people had some hilarious reactions.
Internet reacts to Jimbo Fisher being owed huge buyout.
Nice tributes to Fisher once his firing was announced were about as rare as a dinosaur sighting. However, there were plenty of people willing to joke about the massive windfall of cash Fisher is owed and the overall disaster that was his tenure.
Jimbo Fisher’s tenure in College Station was nothing short of a complete and total disappointment. There’s really no other way to sum it up. It was a disaster when measured against expectations outside of the COVID year.
Yet, the Aggies threw a massive contract at Fisher with zero offset language. The school will now pay right around $76 million over the next several years.
He’s going to make more money to do nothing than most people could make in 15 lifetimes. Imagine earning roughly $76 million to sit at home and do nothing. It’s downright incredible. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game, and Jimbo is now busy counting all his money.