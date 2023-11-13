Internet Has Jokes About Jimbo Fisher Getting Fired, Massive Buyout

Videos by OutKick

The internet didn’t waste time before doing its thing following Jimbo Fisher being fired by Texas A&M.

The Aggies pulled the trigger on firing Jimbo Fisher after another disappointing season in College Station. He ended his career at Texas A&M with a 45-25 record, but his lack of success on the field definitely isn’t what people are talking about.

Texas A&M owes Fisher roughly 76 million dollars, and his contract has no offset language. That means the Aggies are on the hook for every single penny.

It’s an outrageous contract, and as you’d expect, people had some hilarious reactions.

Jimbo Fisher is owed a massive amount of money after being fired by Texas A&M. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Internet reacts to Jimbo Fisher being owed huge buyout.

Nice tributes to Fisher once his firing was announced were about as rare as a dinosaur sighting. However, there were plenty of people willing to joke about the massive windfall of cash Fisher is owed and the overall disaster that was his tenure.

Jimbo Fisher as he leaves College Station $77 million richer after committing the largest robbery in United States history

pic.twitter.com/JhcrSdSqlj — Evil Dynasty – B2B (@EvilUGADynasty) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher and his agent after getting $76M when Texas A&M fires him: pic.twitter.com/YkPm9nD2tq — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) November 12, 2023

Kevin Sumlin this morning seeing the Jimbo Fisher news: pic.twitter.com/fDaC2u8PzS — Gabriel Hardin (@gabrielhardin) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher exit interview at Texas a&m pic.twitter.com/JR6kT5fG0B — Cody Williams🤌 (@codyswilliams) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher fired at A&M



Nick Saban: pic.twitter.com/MvuOMdttd3 — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) November 12, 2023

Biggest college football buyouts ever paid:



5. Tom Herman: $15.4 million

4. Willie Taggart: $18 million

3. Charlie Weis: $19 million

2. Gus Malzahn: $21.5 million

—

1. Jimbo Fisher: $75 million pic.twitter.com/eB62i710Xe — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 12, 2023

The Jimbo Fisher Era at Texas A&M is over



– 0 National Titles

– 0 Conference Titles

– 0 Division Titles

– 0 10-win Seasons

– 0 wins vs ranked opponents on the road

– 0 ranked finishes in last 4 full seasons

– Worse record than Kevin Sumlin

– $117,450,000 guaranteed pic.twitter.com/Xc1Qe10KKB — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 12, 2023

Never forget that Texas A&M gave Jimbo Fisher a national championship plaque with a blank date on it pic.twitter.com/jvsp74HAn6 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 12, 2023

When Jimbo Fisher heard he was getting fired and receiving $76 million pic.twitter.com/erRawuxAyw — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher knowing they will pay him $75 million to not work pic.twitter.com/xkyMOJLx6b — OutKick (@Outkick) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher hearing they’re gonna pay him $75 million to not work pic.twitter.com/KxeVgliuFB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher’s tenure in College Station was nothing short of a complete and total disappointment. There’s really no other way to sum it up. It was a disaster when measured against expectations outside of the COVID year.

Yet, the Aggies threw a massive contract at Fisher with zero offset language. The school will now pay right around $76 million over the next several years.

The internet roasted Jimbo Fisher’s massive buyout. He’s owed roughly $76 million by Texas A&M. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s going to make more money to do nothing than most people could make in 15 lifetimes. Imagine earning roughly $76 million to sit at home and do nothing. It’s downright incredible. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game, and Jimbo is now busy counting all his money.