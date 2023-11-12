Texas A&M Set To Fire Jimbo Fisher: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jimbo Fisher reportedly is at the end of his run at Texas A&M.

The Aggies are set to fire the program’s embattled head football coach as early as Sunday, according to Billy Liucci.

The reported decision was reached following a Thursday Board of Regents meeting. The Aggies are 6-4 and coming off a 51-10 blowout of Mississippi State. However, it reportedly wasn’t enough to save Jimbo’s job. He’ll finish his career at Texas A&M 45-25 if he’s fired today.

BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today.



Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 12, 2023

Jimbo Fisher is owed a huge buyout.

The good news for Jimbo is that he won’t be broke at any point in the near future. Texas A&M owes Fisher a staggering $76 million left on his contract, and every penny is guaranteed.

That’s a hell of a lot of money to not do any work. There’s nothing better than massive buyouts in college football, and Jimbo has a HUGE one.

Texas A&M reportedly firing Jimbo Fisher. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Texas A&M’s decision to hire Jimbo Fisher will go down as one of the worst hires in recent memory. He came to College Station with a ton of hype after winning a national title at Florida State. However, other than the 2020 season where the Aggies went 9-1 during the COVID year, Texas A&M has been a consistent disappointment. Since the start of the 2022 season, Jimbo and the Aggies are 11-11. That’s simply not going to fly when the head coach is earning north of $9 million annually. Let me know your thoughts on Jimbo Fisher reportedly being shown the exit at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.