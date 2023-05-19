Jim Nantz Tastefully Roasts LIV Golf And Its Broadcasting Slip Up During PGA Championship Telecast

Videos by OutKick

Jim Nantz is a classy gentleman that may not have a hurtful bone in his entire body, but that doesn’t mean he avoids making ever-so-subtle jokes during broadcasts. Nantz’s latest target was LIV Golf, specifically the Saudi-backed circuit’s ridiculous telecast blunder last week, while he was on the call for the PGA Championship.

In case you missed it this past weekend, Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, and Branden Grace faced off in a playoff in LIV Golf’s tournament in Tulsa. Instead of showing the battle down the stretch, LIV’s broadcast partner, the CW network, cut away from the golf and began showing re-runs of syndicated shows and commercials.

Viewers who wanted to watch the playoff had to switch over to the CW app to see how things finished up.

Johnson ended up winning the event, so when he made his way onto the tee at Oak Hill on Thursday, Nantz took it upon himself to take a little dig at the CW’s blunder.

Nantz just now, as Dustin Johnson tees off:



"Not sure if you had a chance to see it, but he was the winner last week in Tulsa…" 🤣 https://t.co/ymjAwTJZH5 pic.twitter.com/egA5puh54z — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) May 18, 2023

The CW network cutting away from the exciting finish in Tulsa shouldn’t come as a surprise given recent updates from LIV Golf.

A LIV source recently confirmed that the circuit will no longer be reporting viewership ratings from U.S. broadcasts.

This is a surprising decision given that LIV’s chief media officer, Will Staeger, is on record saying that it would “certainly” be providing viewership numbers stating that ratings were “critical” to LIV’s plans.

LIV shared viewership numbers following its inaugural event this season back in March, but has very quietly stopped doing so, and stopped doing so by design.

