Jim Nantz Gives Us An ‘Announcer Jinx’ For The Ages In Bills-Lions Game

We have a good, old-fashioned Thanksgiving Day announcer jinx on our hands, courtesy of one Jim Nantz.
The No. 1 CBS broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were on hand for Thursday’s Thanksgiving opener between the Bills and Lions, and the two served up a heaping plate of cockiness in the second half that backfired in epic fashion.
Behold!
Lions miss kick after Nantz, Romo give the jinx
Incredible. Is that the ULTIMATE announcer jinx? I think so.
I’ve seen a ton of these in my day, but I don’t know that I’ve witnessed one more perfect than this.
Jim starts talking about how the kicker has literally not missed a kick all season, Tony jumps in to cut him off, but it’s too late. BAM. Kick goes wide left, and the two guys are beside themselves.
“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Jim starts. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year.”
“Lion fans, I apologize,” Tony says.
Hey, Tony … how about over bettors?! Wanna apologize to us, too?!
PS: Shoutout to Jamaal Williams for that first TD scorer cash. What a way to start the day!
Anyway, Twitter quickly noticed the curse Jim and Tony put on poor Mike, and let everyone know about it.