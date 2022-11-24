Jim Nantz Gives Us An ‘Announcer Jinx’ For The Ages In Bills-Lions Game

We have a good, old-fashioned Thanksgiving Day announcer jinx on our hands, courtesy of one Jim Nantz.

The No. 1 CBS broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were on hand for Thursday’s Thanksgiving opener between the Bills and Lions, and the two served up a heaping plate of cockiness in the second half that backfired in epic fashion.

Behold!

Holy jinx by Jim Nantz. This might be the ultimate announcers jinx. pic.twitter.com/NjHqszfSHE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2022

Lions miss kick after Nantz, Romo give the jinx

Incredible. Is that the ULTIMATE announcer jinx? I think so.

I’ve seen a ton of these in my day, but I don’t know that I’ve witnessed one more perfect than this.

Jim starts talking about how the kicker has literally not missed a kick all season, Tony jumps in to cut him off, but it’s too late. BAM. Kick goes wide left, and the two guys are beside themselves.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Jim starts. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year.”

“Lion fans, I apologize,” Tony says.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo curse Lions kicker. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Hey, Tony … how about over bettors?! Wanna apologize to us, too?!

PS: Shoutout to Jamaal Williams for that first TD scorer cash. What a way to start the day!

Anyway, Twitter quickly noticed the curse Jim and Tony put on poor Mike, and let everyone know about it.

All time announcer jinx from Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/rgkY2aoKJZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2022

THE ANNOUNCER JINX IS REAL.



Michael Badgley misses his first field goal of the season after this jinx call from Jim Nantz 😅



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F266fSrWt6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2022

Hall of Fame jinx from Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/rCEu2OqyJK — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) November 24, 2022

I don't know if I can think of a more epic announcer jinx than this one that Jim Nantz did earlier today.



pic.twitter.com/Zr9aH6eHYi — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) November 24, 2022

Jim Nantz with the @OldTakesExposed all-timer in real time.



It's over. The announcer jinx is real. pic.twitter.com/GriuojSHkY — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 24, 2022