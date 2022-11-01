Wisconsin Coach Jim Leonhard Makes Blunt Comment About His Future

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard wants a decision made on his future as quickly as possible.

Leonhard, who also played for the Badgers, is 2-1 since taking over as the interim head coach following Paul Chryst getting fired.

After dominating wins over Northwestern and Purdue, fans are excited about what Jim Leonhard could do if the interim tag is removed. Well, he’s also excited about the possibilities and wants an official decision made ASAP.

“I would say initially he made the decision and then kind of stepped back to let me coach and try to kind of affect some change and focus on the week to week knowing that some bigger conversations were going to be had. And, hopefully we’re getting close to that point where the bigger conversations are coming. But I respect him for giving me the time to focus on the games and there needs to be a decision sooner than later, hopefully, to help with the uncertainty and not fall behind in the recruiting or just with your team. They’re all questioning what the future is going to hold for them. I think it’s getting closer to those times,” Leonhard said on College Sports on SiriusXM.

Will Wisconsin keep Jim Leonhard?

Let’s be very clear. Jim Leonhard is going to be the permanent head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers. There’s no doubt about that at all. It would take a monumental collapse through the team’s final four games for him to not get the interim tag removed.

That seems unlikely to happen. With games left against Maryland, Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota, Leonhard should be able to finish the season with a 6-6 record. That will definitely get him the job.

However, that doesn’t mean an official announcement is coming soon. Wisconsin is required to post the job publicly due to regulations in the state. Once that happens, the entire pool of applicants will be made public.

Wisconsin, despite knowing Jim Leonhard is the guy, is required to jump through those hoops. That’s why whenever a Wisconsin coach leaves or gets fired, random people start applying for the job. I know this because I went through the process when I applied to be the basketball coach. Clearly, I didn’t get the job over Greg Gard, but I did get an understanding of how the system works and how to exploit it.

Jim Leonhard needs the university to run the clock out on that situation before handing the program over to him.

Still, it’s going to happen. It would be shocking if it didn’t. Everyone loves Leonhard. The school supports him, fans have bought in and the people with deep pockets are all-in on Jim Leonhard. He just needs to be a little patient and everything will be taken care of.