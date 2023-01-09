Jim Kelly: ‘Prayer Is Real. Miracles Are Real.’

Legendary Bills quarterback Jim Kelly says the speedy recovery of Bills safety Damar Hamlin is a testament to the power of prayer.

Speaking with Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom,” Kelly weighed in on the tragic event that put Hamlin in the hospital.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football on Jan. 2, and medical personnel had to perform CPR on the field to revive him. Just a few days later, his breathing tube was removed and Hamlin was FaceTiming with teammates.

“To see what he went through and to see where he’s at now,” Kelly said. “Prayer is real. Miracles are real.”

Kelly knows a thing or two about miracles. Originally diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013, the Hall of Famer has fought off cancer three times. At one point, doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance to live.

“I’m still here because it was a miracle,” Kelly said.

Doctors once gave Jim Kelly just a 10 percent chance to live. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Still here, indeed. In fact, the former QB never even left Buffalo.

“The people are amazing,” he said. “All my friends are here. My wife’s from here. Whenever anything happens in Buffalo, everybody comes together.”

Buffalo — and the rest of the football world — certainly came together in support of Hamlin. In addition to countless tributes across the league, fans and players also raised millions of dollars for the safety’s charity toy drive,

“When a gentleman is trying to raise $2,500 for his charity for kids and all of the sudden it goes up over $8 million, you know these fans are for real,” Kelly said. “Not just Bills Mafia, but the entire country. Dolphin fans, Patriot fans, God bless them.”

“Things are going to happen,” he said. “The knees, the shoulders, the concussions that we all get. You hope and pray that things like what happened to Damar won’t happen to anybody.”

Still, with 11 NFL seasons under his belt, Kelly said he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’d do it 100 times over. I love playing the game of football. I love it.”

But maybe even more that football, Jim Kelly loves Bills Mafia.

“This is an amazing place to be,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world, and I’m so blessed to say, ‘I am a Buffalo Bill.’”