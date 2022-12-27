Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday ‘Outstanding Candidate’ For Head Coach In 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay continues to confuse the masses.

In a segment on “Monday Night Countdown,” the eccentric Colts owner reflected on the team’s dismal 2022 season.

The most glaring question, of course, was about his coaching decisions.

Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich after Indianapolis fell to the Patriots, 26-3, in Week 9. But Irsay said he was never really thrilled about bringing Reich back in the first place.

“I reluctantly gave Frank an extension sooner than I wanted to,” he said. “When you see it really, really coming apart, then you realize that you have to make that change.”

Irsay said he knew immediately that he wanted to bring in Jeff Saturday, a retired center with zero coaching experience, as the interim. If Saturday had declined, though, Reich would not have been fired. Not yet, anyway.

“Certainly not that week,” Irsay clarified.

The decision came with its fair share of critics, and the Colts have not exactly flourished with Saturday calling the shots. The team is 1-4 under the interim head coach, and last week’s epic collapse against the Vikings was the icing on the cake.

Colts owner Jim Irsay consulted Jeff Saturday before firing head coach Frank Reich. (Credit: Getty Images)

Still, Irsay isn’t ruling out bringing Saturday back next year.

“Jeff, I believe, is an outstanding candidate,” he said. “So obviously he’s competitive for that.”

The head coach won’t be decided until an interview process takes place. The team will be subject to the Rooney Rule, which requires it to consider at least one external minority candidate.

“I will go into it fiercely open minded,” Irsay promised.

While many personnel decisions are up in the air, Irsay is confident in one thing: “Chris Ballard will remain the general manager.”

The Colts are 45-49-1 under Ballard and have not won the AFC South in his tenure. They’ve made the playoffs twice in his six seasons.

Still, Irsay’s hopes are high for 2023.

“This journey keeps going, and I’m all in for it,” he said.

You’re doing amazing, sweetie.