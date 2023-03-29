Colts Owner Indicates Draft Compensation Is Too Much To Sign Lamar Jackson

Videos by OutKick

Jim Irsay thinks giving up multiple first round picks for Lamar Jackson might be a bridge too far.

Lamar Jackson, who has asked Baltimore to dump him, is currently attempting to land himself a monster deal, and there’s speculation he wants something similar to Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

So far, the Ravens don’t seem eager to give it to him, and with him on a non-exclusive franchise tag, Jackson can test the market. If a team signs him and the Ravens don’t match, Baltimore will get two first round picks.

Will Lamar Jackson leave the Ravens? (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay isn’t sold on giving up picks for Lamar Jackson.

That’s too rich for Jim Irsay’s blood. During a Tuesday night conversation with Stephen Holder, Irsay indicated “the money is not a problem.”

It’s the first round picks the Colts owner doesn’t seem interested in giving up.

Just wrapped up a late night chat with Colts owner Jim Irsay…



The takeaways:



1) Regarding Lamar Jackson, he was emphatic "the money is not a problem," but instead took issue with the draft capital/compensation (didn't speak to fully gtd deal to be clear) — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 28, 2023

The Colts have already made it clear the franchise is interested in Jackson. However, GM Chris Ballard saying the team has “got to do the work” to look into Jackson and Irsay feeling it’s worth the price are obviously two different things.

Chris Ballard can get people hyped up with speculation, but if Jim Irsay isn’t ready to give up two first round picks, it’s kind of a moot issue.

Either the Colts are ready to give up the compensation or they’re not. Right now, it sounds like Irsay just isn’t ready to pull that trigger.

Will the Colts sign Lamar Jackson? (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s also important to note no other team has publicly expressed interest in Jackson. In fact, multiple teams have done the exact opposite.

There does seem to be a collectivized movement to not hand out another guaranteed deal the size of Deshaun Watson’s. That’s probably even truer for a QB some view as injury prone.

Will Lamar Jackson be traded? (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson’s future remains one of the biggest stories in the NFL, arguably second to only Aaron Rodgers’ future. For now, it sounds like Jim Irsay might enjoy some window shopping, but the price tag for draft picks is just too much.