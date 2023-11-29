Jim Harbaugh’s $1.5M Bonus Money Should Go To Michigan Assistants, Says Dan Dakich

Videos by OutKick

Dan Dakich joined Charly Arnolt on the Wednesday edition of OutKick The Morning. The two covered a wide range of topics including what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might do with his bonus money. They also touched on the two times Dakich found himself in cuffs.

Like I said, a wide range.

The conversation started with a discussion of whether Harbaugh might give some of the $1.5 million in bonuses he appears set to receive to his assistants. He also wondered if fired former linebackers coach Chris Partridge and former staffer and key player in the Michigan cheating scandal Connor Stalions might see some of the money too.

“I criticize Harbaugh a lot, but the one thing I can’t criticize him on is he’s pretty generous with this stuff,” Dakich said. “Now, I don’t know exactly when this will happen or if it’ll be public if it happens — I imagine it will — but I wouldn’t be surprised given Jim Harbaugh’s past. I think he’ll give that money to his assistants.”

What about the fired guys?

“What would be interesting is if he’ll give some of that money to the guy who got fired — Partridge — and the other guy that got fired; the sign-stealer [Connor] Stalions.”

Dakich mentioned that there was precedent with this kind of thing having experienced it himself… in a way. He told the story about being asked by former Indiana head coach Kelvin Sampson to take a camp check to fired assistant Rob Senderoff around 2008.

“Well, Samson gives me my camp check, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I need you to get so and so this money to Rob Senderoff. And I’m like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ That money never saw Senderoff’s hands. Screw him. He got fired.”

Arnolt asked the Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich host if he wound up keeping the check for himself.

“Hell yeah, kept it… I think,” Dakich said. “I can’t really remember but I think I did. It wasn’t that much money, but I wasn’t giving it to Senderoff!”

Dakich Talked About Being Put In Handcuffs After Beer And Vodka-Fueled Hockey Game

The previous story led Arnolt to joke about Dakich being arrested on the show. That, in turn, led him to talk about the two times he wound up in cuffs. The one time was after the 1987 National Championship game in New Orleans, while the other involved a night of beer league hockey-style debauchery.

“In high school, we used to rent out the skating rink, Dakich said. “And long story short, we played the Russians against the Americans. The Russians had to drink vodka. The Americans had to drink beer.”

He said that after the Miracle On Ice 2.0. he was riding home with a friend. One who happened to drive a big “murder van” which was pulled over by police. Unfortunately for Dakich, his attempt to spit out some chewing tobacco wound up surely on an officer’s shoes.

“I open up the sliding door of the murder van that we were driving, and I spit out tobacco right on a cop’s shoes,” he said. “Right on it, I can still see it, Charly. The beautiful shined shoes. Bam. A big wad of chew. He throws me up against the wall, slaps some cuffs on me and I’m like, ‘Man, this ain’t good.'”

He then revealed that it was all a case of mistaken identity.

“There were eight cop cars around us. They stopped us because our van matched that that had committed a robbery. We obviously didn’t and I was let go.”

Wake up with Charly Arnolt on weekdays on OutKick for your daily dose of sports, news, pop culture and politics from an unfiltered and unapologetic perspective. The names you love, the takes you deserve and the conversation you crave. Nothing is off limits.