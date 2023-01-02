Jim Harbaugh Teaches Steve Sarkisian How To Behave Like An Adult

Jim Harbaugh’s reaction to being touched couldn’t have been more different than what Steve Sarkisian did.

The Texas coach humiliated himself in front of the college football world when he FLIPPED OUT prior to the Alamo Bowl against Washington.

A staffer lightly touched him to have him hold up before taking the field. No big deal, right? Well, Sarkisian acted like he’d just been shot and behaved in a fashion that you wouldn’t tolerate out of a young child.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian with that “Get your hands off me, bro” energy before the Alamo Bowl pic.twitter.com/SkDfNcwPQW — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 30, 2022

Jim Harbaugh behaved like a grown man.

Well, ahead of Michigan’s loss to TCU, Harbaugh was caught on camera in literally the exact same situation.

However, he didn’t start screaming and dropping the f-bomb when he was touched. He simply said, “Okay,” and held in place.

There was no drama, he didn’t get in the face of a staffer and he didn’t behave like a spoiled child.

Well look at that, Jim Harbaugh gets stopped and touched by the staff and he doesn’t react like a psycho maniac how Steve Sarkisian did…🤔 Sark and Beard and Texas Longhorns coaches should take notes.. pic.twitter.com/zP7qOrF7ro — RedRaider806 🌵 (@RedRaiderLex) December 31, 2022

If you’re a parent, which example would you want your son following: Jim Harbaugh or Steve Sarkisian?

The answer is obvious. It’s Harbaugh by a country mile. Being lightly touched in order to hold up is not a big deal. It’s not even worth thinking about. That’s a fact.

It’s damn sure not worth blowing a fuse over. Seriously, look at a side-by-side comparison below. How embarrassed should Sarkisian be by his behavior?

Jim Harbaugh reacts calmly to being touched. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian flipped out in the same situation. The Michigan coach handled it correctly. Sarkisian’s behavior was terrible. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AnwarRichardson/status/1608917883345866753 and https://twitter.com/RedRaiderLex/status/1609307640059813888)

It should go without saying, but there was no excuse for Sarkisian’s behavior. Anyone defending it is either a troll or an idiot. When faced with the same circumstances, Jim Harbaugh handled it like an adult man.

It’s a shame we’re even having this conversation but here we are.

Steve Sarkisian lost his mind after being lightly touched. Jim Harbaugh showed how to properly handle the situation. The Michigan coach barely reacted. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/AnwarRichardson/status/1608917883345866753)

Credit to Harbaugh for acting his age and not behaving like a horrible person. Hopefully, young men compare and contrast and quickly realize which guy’s behavior was acceptable.