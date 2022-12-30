Steve Sarkisian Bizarrely Chewed Out Alamo Bowl Staffer For Touching His Chest Before Losing To Washington

Steve Sarkisian finds himself in a bit of hot water on Friday. The 48-year-old head football coach at the University of Texas not only failed to finish out the 2022 season with a win, he was caught on video chewing out a bowl game staffer prior to kickoff.

Sarkisian took over the Longhorns in January of 2021. H has not found the success that he might have hoped in either of his first two years.

Texas is not back and Steve Sarkisian has questions to answer

After going 5-7 in his first year at the helm, Sarkisian went 8-4 during his second regular season. Although it was not what he or anyone in Austin had hoped, the Longhorns had the chance to cap things off with a win over a 10-2 Washington Huskies side in the Alamo Bowl.

That is not what happened at all.

Final from San Antonio: pic.twitter.com/j4b0PAuIcp — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 30, 2022

Without star running back Bijan Robinson at his disposal, Sarkisian went almost entirely to the air.

Texas threw the ball 47 times and ran the ball just 18 times. Quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 31 of his attempts for 368 yards, but finished with just one touchdown pass.

Despite what the one-possession, 27-20 loss might reflect, it was an uninspiring performance from the Longhorns. The same goes for Sarkisian.

Prior to the game, before Texas took the field, the head coach and his players gathered at the end of the tunnel. They had to wait their turn to run out onto the field, as is the case in every televised college football game every played.

An Alamo Bowl staffer was tasked with letting the Longhorns know when it was their turn to go and tried to keep them at bay. In doing so, he put his hand on Sarkisian’s chest and held him back.

Sarkisian did not like that at all.

He turned to the staffer, who was just trying to do his job, and lost his mind. Sarkisian got right up in his face and very angrily cussed him out.

“DON’T F—KING TOUCH ME, MOTHERF—KER!”

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian with that “Get your hands off me, bro” energy before the Alamo Bowl pic.twitter.com/SkDfNcwPQW — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 30, 2022

This is not Sarkisian’s first televised football game. It is not his first bowl game.

He is well aware of pregame protocol. He knows to stay back until it is his team’s turn to run out of the tunnel.

Perhaps the staffer putting his hand on Sarkisian’s chest was unnecessary, but the same can most certainly be said for the head coach. Did he really have to go off like that?!