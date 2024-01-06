If This Were Wrestlemania, Washington Would Be Preparing For A Showdown With Jim Harbaugh And His NWO Group In Michigan

Videos by OutKick

If college football has taught us anything over the past 2023 season, it’s that Michigan and Jim Harbaugh don’t have a problem playing the wrestling bad guy like the NWO. We’ve seen this story play-out for four months and it finally comes to a head on Monday night against the ‘good guys’ in Washington.

Since the first snap of the season, the college football world has looked at Jim Harbaugh as the ringleader, so let’s call him the Hulk Hogan of the season. Known in the past as the milk-drinking, shirtless-wearing coach in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Harbaugh gave-off the all-American type of vibe.

Then something happen with the NCAA and Harbaugh changed his colors to the black and white.

After the NCAA backed out on a deal that would see the Michigan head coach suspended for the opening four games of the season, it was Harbaugh’s own school that decided a three-game suspension was worthy enough. But, let’s not act like Michigan wasn’t trying to get in the good graces of the NCAA before it dropped a hammer with its notice of infractions stemming from recruiting violations during the Covid era.

For three weeks during the regular season’s opening month, Jim Harbaugh was absent from the sidelines on game days. Some folks agreed with him and thought the punishment didn’t fit the crime, so they came to his side in September.

But then, it was a heel turn that nobody saw coming that put Harbaugh in a different spotlight. He would go from the perceived good guy to the bad guy, thanks to a henchman named Connor Stalions.

Jim Harbaugh Embraced The ‘Bad Guy’ Role For Michigan

There was nothing Jim Harbaugh or the school could say to change the minds of the public once the Connor Stalions saga began. To the delight of Michigan fans, Harbaugh never once admitted to anything regarding the sign-stealing investigation. He stayed true to his word, while saying adamantly that he knew nothing, and did not cheat.

Now, the college football world found it very hard to believe that all of this alleged stealing of signals operation could go down without Harbaugh knowing about it. And to be honest, it is hard to believe that the Michigan coach did not at least have some type of knowledge, especially with Connor Stalions being so prevalent on the Wolverines sidelines.

But right then, once the allegations were made and the NCAA opened an investigation, Harbaugh turned into the heel (Bad Guy) and he hasn’t looked back since. In the midst of an undefeated season, the Big Ten would swoop in like a wrestling official and suspend Harbaugh for another three games, this time with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petite playing the ‘good guy’ role.

Harbaugh was a cheater in the eyes of so many college football fans and pundits, rightfully so in most cases. But, you weren’t going to get the Michigan head coach to admit to a thing, especially with the backing of athletic director Wade Manuel and president Santa Ono.

This was as if Jim Harbaugh had Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon in his corner, and that’s a powerful combination.

So while the Big Ten handed down its in-season suspension, Harbaugh seemingly told the two parties to kiss his backside. He would not answer questions about this situation, even when the NFL was brought up, sticking to his ‘one track mind’ lines that were played on repeat last week at the Rose Bowl.

Sting’s Starrcade ‘97 entrance is one of the best of all time, and I’ll die on that hill pic.twitter.com/36oM1DkfE1 https://t.co/cjjYkiCMMc — The Last Boy Scout🔫🏈 (@MarcusGAMade) March 20, 2023

Can Washington Pull-Off The Victory For Those ‘Hate-Watching Michigan?

Obviously Michael Penix Jr. is playing ‘Sting’ in the scenario, hoping to splash his way to a national championship with his passing game. Can Washington coach Kalen DeBoer find enough ways to puncture the Wolverines defense and finally break Michigan?

Seeing that Ric Flair and Steve Borden (Sting) are in Houston for an autograph signing on Sunday, and most likely the title game on Monday night, it seems fitting that Jim Harbaugh would have one of wrestling’s greatest ‘heel’s’ on the sidelines.

There will be a large contingent of college football fans across the country cheering on the Huskies this Monday, hoping the ultimate good guy turned bad guy doesn’t walk away with the title. A season filled with monumental moments, led by an offense that has stood toe-to-toe with Oregon and Texas, defeating them both to put themselves in CFB title game, Washington seems poised to claim the title belt.

Former WCE Professional Wrestler Steve Borden aka Sting attends day 3 of Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on May 9, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Even though Michigan is the favorite, with a stout defense and an offense led by J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, they are beatable. I sense that Washington is ready to play spoiler and ruin the so-called ‘bad guys’ dream season and write its own chapter to close the 2023-2024 season.

There’s only one way to finish this, and that’s on the field Monday night here in Houston. Hulk Hogan, aka Jim Harbaugh, has the chance to spray paint the title in maze and blue.

As for Washington, they are trying to prevent the bad guys from taking all the glory and going down in history with what could be perceived as a potentially tainted title.

Let’s just hope we don’t get the ‘Finger Poke Of Doom‘.