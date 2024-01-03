National Title Ticket Prices Plummet

Videos by OutKick

Ticket prices for the Michigan/Washington national title game are falling.

The Wolverines and Huskies will meet this upcoming Monday in Houston for four quarters of battle to crown a national champion.

It’s shaping up to be an outstanding duel between Jim Harbaugh’s team and the electric offense run by Michael Penix Jr. for the Huskies.

Well, Texas losing is good news for fans because it brought the ticket market down. The ticket app Gametime saw prices drop from $3,553 with taxes and fees to get into the title game after Michigan won to $2,101 once Texas lost, according to Fox26 Houston.

That’s a decrease of nearly 40.87%, and it all happened once the Huskies eliminated Texas.

Washington plays Michigan for the national title. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ticket prices fall for Michigan/Washington title game.

It appears ticket prices might also continue to fall. As of publication, there are now tickets available for just under $1,000 with fees on SeatGeek.

While individual ticket prices are falling and can be had for a fraction of the price prior to Washington beating Texas, some suites are still selling for very high prices.

One suite on SeatGeek is currently listed for more than $130,000.

Ticket prices are falling for the Michigan/Washington national title game. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s also not a surprise ticket prices are falling. Washington is simply not the same national draw as Texas. The Longhorns have a massive fan base spread out across the state of Texas and the country.

UT-Austin is one of the most popular schools in the country, and the school’s football program is historic. A Michigan/Texas title game would have shaken the college football world to its core, especially since the Longhorns are finally good again for the first time in a long time.

However, it just wasn’t meant to be. Penix and Washington took care of business, and while that’s great news for the Huskies, it’s bad news for the ticket market. If you have the money and can afford to drop a few grand, now is the time to go!

Will Washington or Michigan win the national title? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much money you’d spend to attend a national title game. I’d drop a few thousands dollars without hesitation if (WHEN!) Wisconsin makes it.