Jim Harbaugh is feeling himself to start 2023.

The Michigan Wolverines coach might be facing NCAA sanctions over alleged violations, but that hasn’t stopped him from bringing a ruthless energy and vibe to his office.

The two-time Big Ten champion coach’s office now features a book titled “Everything Great About Ohio State Football,” and every single page is blank.

This man Jim Harbaugh has a book on his coffee table called “everything great about Ohio State” — every page is blank. 🤣 https://t.co/MAoQ3f2jb9 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 22, 2023

Jim Harbaugh is turning into a savage.

Success impacts people differently. A lot of people aren’t cut out to handle it. Others let it go to their head and it’s a wrap once that happens.

Harbaugh has found the perfect middle ground. He’s not out here shooting his mouth off or making bold claims.

Jim Harbaugh trolls Ohio State. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

He’s subtle with his trolling, which is why it’s so awesome. Harbaugh is 2-0 over Ohio State the past two seasons, has two B1G rings and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

The once embattled coach has found his groove, and if he wants to troll a bitter rival, more power to him.

At this point, there’s no question he’s earned that right. When he was losing, definitely not. At this point, Michigan owns Ohio State until further notice.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh trolls Ohio State with coffee table book. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Throwing a book on your coffee table that hilariously roasts Ohio State is just a reminder of how high the Wolverines are flying right now.