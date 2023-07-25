Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Working With NCAA On Four-Game Suspension Relating To Recruiting Violations, Dishonesty

Videos by OutKick

The NCAA and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are working towards a resolution that will see him suspended for four games of the 2023 season. According to a report, both sides have been working towards solving the problem that stems from Harbaugh allegedly providing false statements to investigators about recruiting violations.

Yahoo Sports was first to report the news.

This issue has been ongoing for quite some time now, dating back to the NCAA’s initial conversations with Jim Harbaugh in January. During this process, discussions revolving around the potential recruiting violations led to the enforcement staff claiming that Harbaugh was not being truthful in his answers.

Harbaugh’s attorney Tom Mars provided a statement to OutKick on the matter.

“We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

The fact that both parties are discussing a negotiated settlement would provide clarity that Harbaugh did lie to investigators, especially if they settle on a four-game suspension. The allegations stem from meeting recruits during the Covid dead period, along with several other infractions.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will reportedly be suspended four games. (Photo by Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Jim Harbaugh Could Miss Four Games In 2023

It should be noted that former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald took a job with Harbaugh’s brother on the Baltimore Ravens staff. He is expected to receive a show-cause penalty from the NCAA regarding the matter.

In regards to Jim Harbaugh, lying to investigators is the worse possible way to go about an investigation. The NCAA surely has enough on the Michigan coach if both parties are working towards a negotiated settlement.

The suspension has yet to be finalized, and the NCAA Committee of Infractions will need to approve the resolution for it to be final. The Michigan head coach would miss four games this season, that stretch would include the Wolverines opening the season with East Carolina, followed by games against UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers.

Michigan will play Nebraska in its fifth game of the season.

I think it’s safe to assume that Michigan could get by without Harbaugh for these games. In the end, this is another stain on the Michigan football program after firing two assistants this off-season for different matters.