Jim Harbaugh Says Mowing His Lawn Is One Of Life’s ‘Great Feelings’

Jim Harbaugh might soon be a new member of the Thursday Night Mowing League.

One of OutKick’s most prominent contributions to the internet and society is Joe Kinsey’s excellent TNML. He managed to unite dads and men around the country who love one thing:

Mowing their lawns.

Well, it turns out nothing gets the blood pumping for Jim Harbaugh like firing up his mower and clipping some grass.

The Michigan football coach has been doing the media rounds to support young adults entering the skilled labor market, and it turns out he could have ended up in the landscaping business if he hadn’t been such a successful coach.

“A lawnsman! That’s what I do. Mowing the lawn is one of the great feelings I have in life,” Harbaugh told SI.com when asked what he’d be doing if he wasn’t coaching football.

The two-time Big Ten champion coach further added, “It accomplishes three things. I’m clearing my mind or thinking of new plays; I feel good about what I accomplish; and I either make money or I save money.”

Jim Harbaugh enjoys cutting his own lawn. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh continues to stay on-brand.

While Joe Kinsey is the ultimate authority of the Thursday Night Mowing League and I wouldn’t dare tell him what to do, it might be time for Harbaugh to address the troops.

There’s nothing grittier and more working class than fine tuning your lawn after a long day of work. Harbaugh has more money than he can spend, but he’s still out there doing his own lawn care.

That’s the kind of spirit and attitude we will always applaud here at OutKick. If you want a job done correctly, do it yourself. Even if you have the money, don’t be afraid to get your shoes a little dirty.

He’s also not wrong. Mowing the lawn is a great way to turn off your brain, fire up a podcast or some classic music and just relax for a couple hours.

The biggest problem is the drink holder on the riding mower I used couldn’t hold a drink without getting clippings on it. Hard to enjoy a cold beer while cutting up the grass when clippings get blown on it.

Might be something for TMNL and Harbaugh to investigate. I think we all know Harbaugh definitely likes a beer after cutting his lawn.

Jim Harbaugh is a fan of cutting his lawn. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Seriously, it’s impossible to hate Jim Harbaugh. The man is simply too authentic, and that’s why college football fans can’t get enough of him. Now, get ready for Thursday night. It’ll be here before you know it.