Jim Harbaugh Preaches Importance Of ‘Grit’ And ‘Hard Work’ Amid Labor Shortage

Jim Harbaugh believes grit and hard work are the keys to a successful life and career.

The Michigan football coach appeared on Fox News to discuss his push to get young adults into careers in the skilled trades. Right now, there are millions of jobs going unfilled in the skilled labor market.

The leader of the Wolverines wants to see that change.

Jim Harbaugh talks about the importance of hard work. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is a fan of hard work.

“The important is grit, tenacity, hard work, and how that’s going to benefit them now and for for the rest of their lives. Same thing that I tell our football players on a football field,” Harbaugh said during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier about encouraging people to take skilled labor jobs.

Harbaugh also made it clear his parents told him he was off the payroll once he was out of high school. That meant it was the job market, college or the military for him. A lot of people reading this can probably relate.

The Michigan coach famously played QB for the Wolverines before going to the NFL.

Harbaugh is correct when it comes to hard work and grit.

Leave it to a football coach to lay it all in the simplest terms possible. There’s no question at all that grit and hard work are what ultimately can help separate someone from the pack.

Not to sound cliche, but the saying, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” exists for a reason.

Unfortunately in our current era, people live on their phones and start to think whatever is happening online is real. It’s not. Most of it is for sure.

Jim Harbaugh is a big believer in hard work and grit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It seems like a lot of people, especially younger ones, have forgotten what it means to grind it out. That’s why quiet quitting is a thing. It’s pathetic and must end. Harbaugh didn’t become a great coach by being lazy. He did it by willing to put it all on the line.

Also, from a financial standpoint, skilled trade jobs can make a ton of cash. Welders can make great money a few years on the job, and the same can be said for electricians, plumbers and every other trade. You also don’t have to go deep into debt to get any of those jobs.

Jim Harbaugh preaches the importance of hard work. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is 100% onto something, and more people should be willing to speak so bluntly.