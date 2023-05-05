Thursday Night Mowing League: The Game Has Changed Forever

Videos by OutKick

TNML Mower of the Year Rankings After Week 3

There’s little doubt about the top three spots this week in the new power rankings after an historic performance from three guys who decided this was the week they were going to break out of the pack.

Fink in Illinois even told me that it’s not in his nature to hold a post-mow press conference, but then he hit “Tweet” and changed the league forever Thursday afternoon. That led to Matt S. in Alabama dropping what will go down as the primer for anyone looking to hold his/her own press conference in the future.

I don’t know if Matt S. has any past experience doing something like this, but it’s a work of art.

Last week’s TNML power rankings after Week 3:

Matt Schmitz Fink in Illinois Adam Wanberg in Nebraska Colton Lippert Dave Holmgreen in Texas

Falling out of this week’s rankings: Mike Freshwater, T.J. Bollmer, Tim G. in NW Ohio. Also receiving votes in Week 3: Canoe Kirk.

Remember, TNML Mower of the Year will be based on a cumulative performance over the entire season. Matt can’t just sit back and let his press conference carry him to a title. Now people see where the bar is at.

Commissoner’s yard report

I’m still dealing with some areas that need seeding, peat moss and attention, but we’re finally seeing the turf build on the west-facing side of the house. It’s a yearly thing we deal with.

One item I’ve added to my list of jobs that need done is a spot that keeps sinking. It’s time for a load of dirt. Most of the hole is on my neighbor’s property line, but he’s like 75 and not exactly paying attention to his yard because he has lawn service. I’ll have to eat the cost and labor to get the job done.

Speaking of jobs, look at this pile of flagstones on the skid. That’s what awaits me this weekend. It’s about 3/4 ton of stone for a path down the right side of the house that we’ve been working on the past few seasons. Now it’s time to get serious on finishing the job.

There are rocks on that skid two-foot wide by 3.5-foot long that are going to be beasts to move, but they’re going to be awesome in their new home. For those wondering about costs, that’s $700 in stone. Do yourself a favor and get the big boys. We’ve learned over the years that that flagstones we think are the big boys are actually the medium boys and they need replaced by the real hogs. This weekend, the hogs start eating up holes along the paths.

Speaking of a work of art

Mike in Cedar Park, TX puts on a clinic. This is how it's done: pic.twitter.com/tfezEtUdHX — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) May 4, 2023

The battery-powered era is coming, but is it still too soon?

Michael B. adds that he has about an acre of land to mow.

Buy! Buy! Buy!

Thursday Night reports from across the United States:

– Errant woodchip draws blood b/t eyes



– Neighbor absolute grinder even in his 80s



– Lots of eyes on my yard this week as it’s community rummage sale weekend



– First shirtless mow of season pic.twitter.com/7YWGzBUQtb — Fink (@dustfink) May 4, 2023

🎥 Post Mow Video Reaction/Interview:



(Need to work on ending, work in progress) pic.twitter.com/pUNLRc8J9w — Fink (@dustfink) May 4, 2023

Absolutely amazing work out of Matthew holding his press conference after last night's mow.



This is the evolution of TNML as I envisioned it. It's happening thanks to you guys.



We officially have a race for TNML Mower of the Year! https://t.co/ePZNTNkUWx — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) May 5, 2023

Impromptu TNML recruitment meeting in the 615 tonight! Spreading the word about mowing on Thursdays! Yes my buddy on the Deere is drinking Bud Light, but he got cases for free after his daughter's wedding, so we cut him some slack! #tnml #wemowonthursdays @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/7PIbGXqQdL — Jeff Maaske (@MongoMaaske) May 4, 2023

Countdown to green is on. Crew is working hard right now so we do not have to unload the backup mower.

(Updates to follow). #defcon2 pic.twitter.com/KRFkNTiohN — Adam Wanberg (@adam_wanberg) May 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Beautiful night in South GA…

John Deere Z Trak, Craftsman trimmer/edger. Last ride for the old ASICS Time for Silver Bullets! pic.twitter.com/tY0c09POM6 — Tacoma_Driver_from_Beantown (@FromTacoma) May 5, 2023

@OutKickTNML rookie year week 3.

Well, rain rain go away…. I don’t want to mow on a Saturday….. Got to call a rain out sadly.

My son is upset as well not getting his landscape trailer and power wheels out, but will will still be kicking feet up this Saturday.

2.5” ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/IfBCkZ2tfU — Colton Lippert (@colton_lippert) May 4, 2023

Great Thursday mow today @henryhills_golf Special thanks to @OutKickTNML for the ball marker and @Max33Verstappen for sponsoring tonight’s beer glasses since @F1 is in Miami this week. Also shoutout to @coof29 for the personalized balls. Delicious #tropicalia to enjoy a few putts pic.twitter.com/VV5hjBKrdU — Justin Eppenbrock (@jeppenbrock) May 4, 2023

⁦@OutKickTNML⁩ We got the mow in today, despite a fever with the 4 year old riding mower helper. I just want to thank ⁦@CubCadet_USA⁩ ⁦@STIHLUSA⁩ and ⁦@Honda⁩ lawn products for making it easy today. Looking forward to the ⁦@MillerLite⁩ post mow!! pic.twitter.com/7qqprrcJSC — Randy Truett (@rkt4829) May 5, 2023

@JoeKinseyexp @OutKickTNML 5 lawns tonight with my 15 year old and his business. He's in the background cleaning the mowers. Do Hard Things! Gotta thank my sponsors #ipadshuffle @AltraRunning @Honda @KILLCLIFF @IndyDaryl for the running shoes tip. Threat of rain didn't stop us! pic.twitter.com/mi5VkuQqHh — Adam Dolezal (@thedatingdude) May 5, 2023

Forgot the obligatory shirt pic pic.twitter.com/IZ9qG1YL2H — Steve Nebraska (@nebraska_steve) May 5, 2023

@OutKickTNML If you want to be noticed, you need to mow outside the box – literally. Today I did single direction circles. It’s efficient. Saves time and money AND looks awesome. Shoutout to @YSBrewery for the post mow refreshment. I like to call it “Mow Show”. LFG! pic.twitter.com/0djUlVco9d — Mike Freshwater (@mikefreshwater) May 4, 2023

What a week 3 performance in the @OutKickTNML. We’re still waiting on turf conditions to improve to see those stripes shine through. Have to thank God, my @craftsman Z5200 team, and @Snapple Zero half and half tea for the support this week. #CutAbove #ChasingStripes pic.twitter.com/oau9L5mvpE — Jesse Bunch (@jessehbunch) May 4, 2023

• The legend of TNML, Beau in Toledo, checks in:

WHAT THE HECK WAS THAT BIG ROUND YELLOW THING IN THE SKY TODAY?!?

Did @elonmusk launch some new evil (not really) solar heater into our orbit in the last few days?!?

All jokes aside, it was nice to feel the Sun on #WeekDale of #TNML The breeze off of Lake Erie made it a little chilly, even in Maumee, but my #DuluthTradingCompany gear kept me all good. Dale would wear it.

Last year’s 608’s may need replaced, though… either that or I’m egregiously out of Mowing Shape. Three straight weeks of Double Headers for #TNML never bothered me before, but Bro, this isht is making me do yoga moves to stretch the back and legs right after I nestle into the waterbed…

Yeah, I said waterbed, so what. It feels great on the back, and I haven’t put on a cold pair of underwear (boxer-briefs now, for those keeping score at home) in 35 years… Cope and Seethe.

Back to the Double Header At Hand. I picked up another yard this year… Little Woman’s Neighbor passed, and the probate courts are taking their time, so I offered my time behind the #ToroPersonalPace to the Family handling the matters for the price of… yeah, you know, beer. And to reiterate, yes, it’s @yuenglingbeer (I have alerted the manager at the Circle K on Secor to adjust ordering… I may rant on that another day).

We gotta do what we gotta do to keep yards all good, right? Oh, and yes, I cut both side by side yards in different patterns… horizontal with Woman’s, verts with side job… Hauled home the clippings for the garden, and the #Ram was ok with it, because, well, #BulletLiner

#BecomeUngovernable

Even better, I’m hoping to have a part time gig on a 5 acre lot, with 2 acres to mow… a buddy had knee surgery, and Doc said he may need to skip time on his Bad Boy 52″ ZT… I will PAY him in beer to let me run that rig…His ’69 Camaro SS and the 2023 Camaro ZL1 are probably off limits, but it won’t be for lack of trying…

We’ll see…

Yeah, I have 2 more mows on Friday, but whatever… I’d call it #DoHardThings ( I need to Beer with Indy Daryl), but are they hard things when you enjoy doing them??

Joe, Thank You for being That Guy, and Thanks to Every Member of the #TNML and all those in #ScreenCapNation, for creating a Community that just Enjoys being Americans.

(Tips Beer),

Kinsey:

What a report. That’s a vintage Beau in Toledo report right there. You have to read every line or you’ll miss little nuggets like Beau shouting out his Ram truck bed liner. That just takes me back to the early days of TNML

Lawn is coming on strong this week because of all the Ohio rain. Beer today is @YeeHawBrewing eighty Scottish ale. Thanks to @STIHLUSA for the weed whacker. @OutKickTNML @TheToroCompany mowers are da bomb pic.twitter.com/Iw3BmWQ7aL — kavankv290 (@kavankv290) May 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML it's the wife's birthday but it's league night so you still put in the work!



82 degrees with 72% humidity here in Central Texas. Switched it up with a horizontal cut this week.@TheToroCompany@RYOBItoolsusa@AustinBeerworks Flavor Country#TNML @JoeKinseyexp pic.twitter.com/ujlRdQ7AhH — Kyle (@K_Harward) May 4, 2023

This great beer from Industry Brew in Peoria is called “No Call No Show” however true @OutKickTNML members always show up to lay stripes on Thursdays!! pic.twitter.com/bbQrKqDNfH — Jason Doan (@jdubs678) May 4, 2023

Another successful mow and giving the dog time to survey his land. pic.twitter.com/KBGWhER9A1 — bsborders (@bsborders) May 5, 2023

• Levi in the 208 writes:

Commitment means- doing what you said you were going to do, long after the mood in which you said it, has left you.

Didn’t want to mow tonight. Crap day at work followed up “student lead” parent teacher conferences for both my kids, which basically was them showing me the same papers they bring home every week, only I had to go to the school and they could show me there.

Zero mood tonight and mow when I got home. Would be so easy to put it off- it was already late, I hadn’t eaten, I was tired, but then that little voice chimed. The voice that said what about your commitment? What about doing hard things? You think you’re the only one in league who had a crap day? Do you really want to mow on Saturday??

So I cracked a Coors​, threw in a mouthful of seeds, and got after it. Got lost in the pleasure of the work (I’ve always enjoyed turning disheveled and uneven turf into crisp lined, level top, square edged lawn) and finished just as the moon was rising. Didn’t let the team down and man it feels good to have it done. Might just snag a tee time this weekend to celebrate.

Last weekend's 4"of rain in Amherst, VA put the lawn in great shape. My trusty @HusqvarnaUSA MZ54 mower and 525 LST trimmer along with the sturdy little @STIHLUSA BG50 blower did the job. Striped up and ready for the weekend. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/TF1rS0ACqr — Dave Jackson (@DMJack_) May 4, 2023

• Jade B. writes:

Has the League cracked the code on how to mitigate a female golden retriever’s impact to the Poa pratensis canvas that constitutes many a backyard? In other words, she’s killing my lawn one squat at a time. What’s a good fix, short of keeping her off of it or just re-seeding the brown spots? It’s not her fault. I’m not even mad. Well, maybe a little…

As for the season, I’m late out of the gate here in Colorado but proud to show off my new shirt. First cut complete and no sign of any Bud Light in my garage refrigerator.

@OutKickTNML Week 3 in the books – amazing what raising the deck up just one notch can do – barrel was completely full last week, now about a 1/4…changin' up the pattern w/ the diag nasties – Cheers! Dave in RI pic.twitter.com/NSdmfTc78U — RI_Bred (@Sweetd8943) May 4, 2023

• Indy Daryl writes:

I’d like to give a huge shout out to Mrs. Do Hard Things. She is incredible and spent most of the day digging out old plants and planting new perennials. The front of our house is all do to her. I can manage the mowing and weeding, but her ability “beautify” space is amazing. We have more to pull out/cut down as you can see, but she is well on her way!

As for the cut, weather was perfect, sunshine was glorious, and spring is finally in full swing! Not sure who asked in last week’s report, but currently not listening to anything while I mow. Just the sound of the blades cutting through grass does a mind good.

One other note: and let me preface this by stating for the record that I am definitely that awkward freshman on the JV team who hustles, plays defense, and rebounds but knows he isn’t varsity material yet. That being said, what is your criteria for MVP? I know in most pro leagues it is shrouded in a bit of secrecy, but if league members are expected to vote, some guidance is appreciated. In my opinion there should be five characteristics of our TNML MVP:

Consistency Lawn presentation Actual lawn League report League interaction

Not sure that is the best or full list but curious your thoughts as well!

May the sunshine be bright and the blades be sharp!

@OutKickTNML Another Thursday night in the books. See the before picture for how it looked 8 years ago. Did everything myself by hand except for the brick border. Even plugged the grass from a small 3×10 section that was here when I bought the house. pic.twitter.com/rH8uoAdNfe — T.S.Covey (@tscovey) May 5, 2023

• Sean C. in Granger, IN writes:

Well, after opening night, things got a little hectic. We had 4th Winter here in the Midwest, and traveling back from the North Side of Chicago at 4pm last Thursday took about 4 hours, so unfortunately I missed week 2 of the TNML. But don’t fret, I’m back on schedule and it looks like we’ve finally made it out of winter.

After leaving Kansas City at 6:55am this morning to make sure I got back in time to mow, I was driving home and realized again how many people are actually mowing on Thursdays in my neighborhood. There was even a guy finishing his mow in near darkness tonight. Whether everyone knows it or not, they have the bug. The revolution is here.

After today’s mow, I feel like I’m getting close to midseason form.

Also, you mentioned trying to get some pics of the car with the TNML plate around town. The last 3 weeks have included a lot of travel, some of it in the air, so here we are at the South Bend airport. I’m hoping to have more interesting stops as the year continues.

I know this is a screencaps topic, but you talking about the Rio in Las Vegas again hits a soft spot for me. And seeing what disrepair it’s been in over the last handful of years is sad. There were some long weekends there in the early 2000’s when I rarely left the property. They had all the entertainment you’d want (including the Masquerade Show in the Sky), the pools were great, and besides the All World Buffet, they had a Tilted Kilt inside the casino for a certain time. But if you DID feel the need to head off-site, the free shuttle to Harrah’s dropped you in the center of the strip. It’s really unfortunate what Vegas overall has become, particularly with the sad state of 6/5 blackjack. To me, Fremont Street (and the immediate surrounding area) is still the best entertainment for your buck in Vegas.

Nothing flashy here. Just trying to hang with the real MVP’s in the @OutKickTNML group. @craftsman mower fueled by @MarathonPetroCo and edged with @STIHLUSA. pic.twitter.com/iwBCobqHcZ — Chris Burns (@chris_burns65) May 4, 2023

• Rob in NC writes:

Back in this week Joe, another late one but got it done also including an old video of my son 11 yrs ago I believe. Old college guy made a video he couldn’t get over my kid on zero at 7 or 8. It’s in his blood tho. It’s semi long winded but funny brings back memories. Shout out to TNML BOBCAT Stihl beer ….thanks for all you roll out…Rob. NC

• Jason R. in Far Nor Cal is getting after it:

Got a quick mow/edge in before weather. The backyard has lots of work that I will get caught up on this weekend. It’s alright because I’ve got no plans this weekend except for home projects. Good therapy. Side note: my fairly new next door neighbor, who I’ve never talked to before, came over and introduced himself. Said something jokingly along the lines of I was making his yard look bad. I explained the TNML concept. Ironically I’ll be working on the backyard this weekend, but it’s a start!

@OutKickTNML Busy weekend in Nashville. Baseball games, Track meets, Volleyball Tournaments, and concerts. Mow it today, play all weekend. Thanks to @TheToroCompany and @TailGateBrewery pic.twitter.com/0UNbyvn2ao — Adam Clemens (@Adam_Clemens) May 4, 2023

• Brian B. in Madison, Connecticut writes:

Weather: Cloudy, 53 degrees, and dry lawn.

Pattern: Back to pattern ‘A’ (same as week 1). Pattern ‘A’ is with the first cut being parallel to the house, then the cross cut is perpendicular.

Mowing sponsors: @HusqvarnaUSA and @newbalance.

Special sponsors for week 3: @stance for the Star Wars socks (may the fourth), and @deadandcompany for the bandana.

Post-mowing sponsors: @johnniewalkerUS for me, @drinkloverboy for the Mrs., and @wellnesspetfood for Supervisor Buddy.

Side note: Sometimes with this pattern, you are facing the sun and can lose the line. When this happens, I utilize an irrigation flag at the curb as a reference point. At the turn, you move it over. Used the same procedure when spreading the fertilizer in early April.

Trying for stripes this summer. The striped is filled with sand. Not sure if it will be heavy enough. @OutKickTNML what do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/seN0rMTeRo — Drew Ackerman (@DrewAck) May 5, 2023

@OutKickTNML Got in 8 innings before being rained out. Will make it up at later date. @Swardmancom please excuse tenacity marks. pic.twitter.com/nqDf3j1dnj — Tim Channing (@RC_woodcraft) May 4, 2023

What a week 3 performance in the @OutKickTNML. We’re still waiting on turf conditions to improve to see those stripes shine through. Have to thank God, my @craftsman Z5200 team, and @Snapple Zero half and half tea for the support this week. #CutAbove #ChasingStripes pic.twitter.com/oau9L5mvpE — Jesse Bunch (@jessehbunch) May 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML Tonight marks the end of an era. The last cut for the old Craftsman. Her wheels are wobbly, she has bald drive wheels, and she weighs slightly less than an aircraft carrier. However, she’s gotten the job done for the last 2 seasons and the start of this one. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dMjMw9vhnQ — Ken Tarry (@KenTarry33) May 4, 2023

• David N. in McKinney, TX writes:

Week 3 now is in the books. Watering restrictions here, the yard barely needed a mow from week 1, but since I had no mow last week I felt like I had to go.

My yard is so tiny, and frankly in such poor condition, that I’m not in any way a major player in #TNML. I’m not in the minors either, or college, not even FCS. AT BEST my yard is junior high, and probably closer to that line between travel ball & house ball.

However, my equipment & my skills are at worst low Single A. I can cut a straight line with an edger. I keep it trimmed & neat. My equipment is maintained. Decades of experience.

Shout out & thanks to #Kobalt mowers & trimmers/accessories , #Sears Craftsmsn Edgers, #New Balance Shoes, & of course #DosXX Beer. Check it out in the pics.

I’d also like to thank my Beautiful Bride, whose skill with the flower beds keeps me on my toes. Right now her game is crushing mine. Way to go Baby Doll.

I’ve mowed much finer yards in my time, but maybe right here is where these old bones need to be. My goals this year are to get this grass as healthy as it can be and get outside the box on striping. I’ve already seen a massive improvement in invasive species, thanks to pre-season workouts, but I still have a lot of miles to go. Hopefully by the fall the lines I’m trying to put down will pop.

Meantime, I’m hitting the fundamentals and trying to stay consistent.

@OutKickTNML @JoeKinseyexp Week 3 in the books. #layinstripes. Been mowing for over 50 years. Having a tough start sprinkler-wise. No excuse. Need to get better in all phases. #patiolife. Thanks as always to @craftsman @BLACKANDDECKER @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/pVshjeLSYk — Waterford Dad (@WaterfordDad76) May 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML

Another league night in the books pic.twitter.com/ttZrUkD5GS — J T (@Pieguy42) May 4, 2023

@OutKickTNML perfect conditions for the Mid-Atlantic division. This time of the year is when you get your game plan dialed in. The hard part of the season is still 8 weeks out. We mow on Thursday pic.twitter.com/BJdRZl9z0I — Ramdog (@Ramdoggy82) May 4, 2023

• Dave in Michigan writes:

Week three in the books.

Mow before sundown.

Cinco de Mayo tomorrow.

Drink Buenaveza!

(AB boycott continues!)

@OutKickTNML getting it done before Derby weekend in KY🐎🥃 pic.twitter.com/1JPSWSizHL — jrcbgky (@JohnRCopeland) May 5, 2023

@OutKickTNML The first mow, for me, of 2023 is in the books. This past winter was brutal on my lawn. Thanks to @craftsman mowers for the mowing assist. pic.twitter.com/VxzYorrYud — Ken Peterson (@kedward402) May 4, 2023

Another week in the books!! 10 trees planted, mowed, and trimmed. Just waiting on the sprinkler guy to move some for me and I can mulch. @OutKickTNML pic.twitter.com/wrXAwQo6mE — Thad Zahn (@tszahn74) May 4, 2023

Winterkill did my lawn dirty… Overseeding done, hoping to bring her back to life pic.twitter.com/0mdSNhkvOh — Joel Gesink (@Gesinkable) May 5, 2023

• Joe R. in Virginia writes:

After a week off due to traveling for work and constant heavy rain, I was able to get an early afternoon mow in – just as an another round of rain showers began to fall. I can confirm, as many a TNML veteran has preached: consistently is key during these early season growing periods. Once you fall behind on the mowing schedule, it takes extra effort to catch back up.

The good news – I can see the herbicide taking it toll on the clover I am desperate to rid from my yard. The bad news – I may have also killed off some of the “younger” grass inadvertently. That, and it looks like I’ll need to put down something for grubs in a couple of patches.

Only two other neighbors were out mowing on what was a chilly day for May. One was my buddy’s dad who was pinch hitting for his son who’s out of town. If that’s not the spirit of TNML, I don’t know what is. I’ve filled in for him a couple times before as well, but it was nice to see his pops out there – probably in the second half of a TNML doubleheader. Hats off to you!

No garage beers this week. Date night with the wife, and an early tee time in the morning with the boys.

PS – the Honda engine on my Husqvarna mower has started on the first pull for the past ten years.

Kinsey:

I didn’t get a photo from Joe R.