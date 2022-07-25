Jim Harbaugh’s beach attire needs to be seen to be believed.

The Michigan football coach fresh off a Big Ten championship last season hit up a beach in Muskegon, and he was in classic dad mode.

Did he have a swimming suit or something else casual on? No. The head coach of the Wolverines had his iconic khakis on!

Feast your eyes below!

Jim Harbaugh and the khakis out in full force today at Pere Marquette in Muskegon as a part of the Wolverines trip across the state. Hear from the Coach and North Muskegon native Noah Stewart tonight on @FOX17. pic.twitter.com/2uZhnQxILb — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) July 23, 2022

As I’ve said before, you can say many things about Jim Harbaugh, but the one thing you can’t say about him is that he’s not authentic.

They don’t get much more authentic than the current Michigan coach and former NFL player. The man is who he is, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wears khakis to the beach. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s probably made khakis more famous than any other person in America. Whenever he’s coaching, you can bet your life that he’ll be wearing them.

Did we expect to see him at the beach wearing them? I want to say no, but that’s our mistake because we all should have known Jim isn’t the kind of man who breaks habits.

Plus, he finally beat Ohio State and won the B1G. At this point, he’s flying as high as he has in a long time. Let the man live!

Jim Harbaugh wore khaki pants to the beach in Michigan. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harbaugh’s been on a vibe ever since last season, and I can’t wait to see how that energy carries over into the 2022 campaign. Something tells me it’s going to be a lot of fun!