Jim Harbaugh Could Be Coaching His Final Game At Michigan As NFL Speculation Soars, Insider Claims

Rumors surrounding Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his future continue to dominate the college football world.

There’s been reports the Wolverines are preparing to offer Harbaugh an extension that would pay him $11 million annually, but it’s not a secret the popular coach might have his eyes set on the NFL.

College football insider Bruce Feldman thinks it’s much more likely Harbaugh’s coaching his final game in the Rose Bowl than Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Feldman said the following Tuesday on “The Next Round” (via On3):

There’s a much better chance that Jim Harbaugh is coaching his last game [than Nick Saban]. He’s flirted with the NFL the previous two offseasons. In fact, he went and interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on signing day, no less, two years ago. Then, last year, he was in the mix with the Broncos job and ultimately turned it down. They’ve been through a lot. He told me when I saw him in the summer that they were going to break Georgia’s record and have 20 guys drafted off this team, and they’re going to have a lot of guys drafted off this team. The nucleus is going to move on to the NFL.

If there was ever a time for Jim Harbaugh to return to the NFL, it’s right now. His brand has never been better, he’s coming off three consecutive Big Ten titles, three straight CFP appearances and has plenty of issues with the NCAA.

The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for three games after a massive sign stealing cheating scandal was discovered, and he was previously suspended by the program to start the season over alleged NCAA recruiting violations during the pandemic.

However, the NCAA hasn’t hit Harbaugh with any punishment yet, but the belief is it could be coming following the season. If he wants to ride off into the sunset and never deal with the NCAA again, he has to do it as soon as the season is done.

At some point, it’s reasonable to ask how much of a headache Jim Harbaugh wants to deal with when it comes to college football. Furthermore, if he wins a national title with the Wolverines, then he really might close the curtains on his college coaching career and head back to the biggest stage in pro sports.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave for the NFL? (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

What do you think Jim Harbaugh will do? Send me your predictions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.